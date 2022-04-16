Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, Sarpanch of Goush-bugh village in Kashmir has been shot dead by terrorists on Friday, April 15th. Bangroo was elected as an independent candidate and wasn’t affiliated with any political party. This is the 4th such incident in the Valley this year when a Sarpanch has been killed by terrorists.

According to ANI, Bangroo was attacked by the terrorists at an orchard at Goush-bugh village of Pattan in Kashmir’s Baramulla district. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Terrorists fired upon independent sarpanch Manzoor Ahmad at Goshbugh area of Pattan in district Baramulla leaving him critically injured. He was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead: J&K Police — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2022

Expressing condolences on Bangroo’s death, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha said, “Perpetrators of this despicable act shall be punished. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief.”

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur also condemned the brutal murder of Bangroo. He said, “Gruesome act, terrorists have no religion and mercy even during the fasting month of Ramzan.”

Police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the law and have started an investigation. A police spokesperson told that they have cordoned off the area and are conducting searches to identify and locate the perpetrators.

Rise in targeted attacks in Kashmir

This murder comes as the valley is witnessing an increase in the number of targeted attacks. This is the second incident of targeted killing in Kashmir this week. Earlier this week, local Rajput Ankit Singh was murdered by terrorists in Kulgam region of Jammu & Kashmir.

In another incident of a targeted attack earlier this month, one of the 2 remaining Hindu families in Chotigam village of Shopian district was shot by terrorists. Luckily, the target Bal Krishan Bhat survived the attack despite being shot.