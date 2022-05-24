A video of two women performing namaz next to judges’ podium in Karnataka High Court has gone viral on social media platforms. The video was first uploaded by a media channel ‘Samvada’ on its YouTube and Facebook channels. The title of the video in Kannada read, “Karnataka High Courtnalli Namaz (Namaz in Karnataka high court)”. Since then, many netizens have shared the video on Twitter and other social media platforms.

On May 15, Mohan Gowda, State Spokesperson, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Karnataka, shared the video on Twitter and said, “Muslims offered Namaz inside the Karnataka High court Hall. Respected Praveen Sood (DGP Karnataka), Araga Jnanendra (State Home Minister Karnataka, Dr. Sanjeev M Patil(DCP West BCP), DCP Central BCP, any action taken against culprits who violate high court rule? Doesn’t misuse of High Court premises?”

FIR registered against Samvada

On May 16, 2022, a First Investigation Report (FIR) was registered against the channel for uploading a video shot on High Court premises without permission. The FIR was registered by Vidhana Soudha Police Station in Bengaluru based on a complaint filed by the in-charge Registrar (administration) NG Dinesh under Sections 447 (criminal trespass) and 505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

FIR copy. Source: Karnataka Police

The FIR reads that a one minute 48 seconds video was uploaded on May 14 under the caption in Kannada’ Karnataka High Courtnalli Namaz’ (namaz in Karnataka high court). It read, “Entering and making videos inside the high court premises without permission is prohibited. The video footage, filmed by violating rules, spreads hatred between two communities. We seek legal action against those who have filmed and uploaded the video.”

The FIR also mentioned the links to the videos on Facebook and YouTube. However, as of now, both videos have been removed from the channel.

Complaint filed over namaz in High Court at High Court Registrar

Speaking to OpIndia, Mohan Gowda said a complaint has been filed with the registrar of the Karnataka High Court. Karnataka Daily Hosadigantha quoted advocate R Putteraiah saying that he has filed a complaint in this regard. “I have lodged a complaint against two persons for allegedly entering and worshiping in front of a bench of judges. In this regard, the registrar, who filed a police complaint against the video channel’s YouTube channel, is confident that the two individuals who have entered the courtroom will be prosecuted.”

In the complaint addressed to Chief Justice High Court of Karnataka he said, “We the Advocates consider Courts as a Temple of Justice, which never discriminated any person based on his wealth, caste and religion, for the said reasons even to this day the citizens of this County repose complete faith and trust in the Judicial system.” He added, “a video which appears to be videographed in the court hall of Hon’ble High Court of Karnataka, wherein it can be seen that 2 persons are illegally using the Hon’ble Judges podium/dias for their religious purpose. It is well known that the said podium/dias which is exclusively used by Hon’ble Judges to deliver Justice.” Putteraiah further requested CJI to take appropriate action in this regard.