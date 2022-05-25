Wednesday, May 25, 2022
HomeCrimeKashmir: Actor-singer Amreena Bhat shot dead by LeT terrorists in Budgaon, 10-year-old nephew injured
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Kashmir: Actor-singer Amreena Bhat shot dead by LeT terrorists in Budgaon, 10-year-old nephew injured

Actor-Singer Amreena Bhat and her 10-year-old nephew Farhan were fired upon by terrorists outside their home at Kongoipora-Hushroo in Buggaon

OpIndia Staff
Amreena Bhat
65

A TV actress and singer named Amreena Bhat died in a terrorist attack Budgaon district in Jammu and Kashmir today, while her nephew was injured with after being hit with a bullet. The incident took place in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

According to police sources, actor Amreena Bhat and her 10-year-old nephew Farhan were fired upon by terrorists outside their home at Kongoipora-Hushroo on Wednesday evening. Both of them were immediately rushed to hospital, but Amreena succumbed to the injuries.

Kahsmir Police informed on Twitter that the attack took place around 7:55 PM when Amreen Bhat was fired upon. The police added that three terrorists of banned terror group LeT were involved in this heinous terror incident.

The condition the boy with a bullet injury in arm is said to be stable. He is being treated at Chadoora hospital. Amreena was also taken to the Chadoora hospital after the incident, and due to her critical condition, she was shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar. However, she died on the way.

SMHS hospital’s medical Superintendent Dr Kanwaljeet Singh said that she was brought dead.

In the meanwhile, the area where the terror attack took place has been cordoned off, and the security forces have launched a search operation to nab the terrorists. A case also has been registered and investigation into the incident has started.

At present the reason for the attack is not known. The artist has sung several songs and performed on them, which are available on YouTube and other social media platforms.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,887FollowersFollow
26,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com