A TV actress and singer named Amreena Bhat died in a terrorist attack Budgaon district in Jammu and Kashmir today, while her nephew was injured with after being hit with a bullet. The incident took place in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

According to police sources, actor Amreena Bhat and her 10-year-old nephew Farhan were fired upon by terrorists outside their home at Kongoipora-Hushroo on Wednesday evening. Both of them were immediately rushed to hospital, but Amreena succumbed to the injuries.

Kahsmir Police informed on Twitter that the attack took place around 7:55 PM when Amreen Bhat was fired upon. The police added that three terrorists of banned terror group LeT were involved in this heinous terror incident.

At around 1955 hrs , terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to hospital in injured condition where doctors declared her dead. Her 10 year old nephew who was also at home recieved bullet injury on his arm. — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 25, 2022

The condition the boy with a bullet injury in arm is said to be stable. He is being treated at Chadoora hospital. Amreena was also taken to the Chadoora hospital after the incident, and due to her critical condition, she was shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar. However, she died on the way.

SMHS hospital’s medical Superintendent Dr Kanwaljeet Singh said that she was brought dead.

In the meanwhile, the area where the terror attack took place has been cordoned off, and the security forces have launched a search operation to nab the terrorists. A case also has been registered and investigation into the incident has started.

At present the reason for the attack is not known. The artist has sung several songs and performed on them, which are available on YouTube and other social media platforms.