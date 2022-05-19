On May 17, a Muslim mob pelted stones on a Baraat (wedding procession) of a Dalit man when it passed through the road in front of a mosque in Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place in the Jirapur Mataji locality. As per reports, the Baraat was playing music that allegedly irked the Muslim mob, so they started pelting stones and bricks at them.

Four people have been reportedly injured from the Baraat side, including a five-year-old girl who sustained serious injuries and has been referred to Ujjain for further treatment.

Injured Baraati. Source: Dainik Bhaskar

The Police were informed about the incident. The Jirapur Police reached the spot and registered a case against six people based on the complaint of the victims. The incident was captured in CCTV footage.

Station in-charge Prabhat Gaur said in a statement that Anju, daughter of Madan Malviya, was scheduled to get married to Suresh Chauhan’s son Lucky. Baraat came from Susner and had reached Jirapur. When the procession was taken out at around 11:30 PM, around 20-25 people from the Muslim community came and beat up people from the Dalit side. They also beat up the band members for playing the drums. Initial investigation revealed the dispute between the two communities started over the wedding procession playing music on the public road in front of the mosque.

Based on the complaint of Madan Malviya, a case has been registered against Samar Lala, Farhan Khan, Junaid Khan, Sohail Khan, Sabir Khan, Anas Kasai and Dagga Khan and others under sections 294, 336, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3(1) and 3(2) of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The Police are checking CCTV footage to identify other miscreants involved in the case.

कई लोग घायल हो गए। आखिर इन आसामाजिक तत्वों में पुलिस का खोफ क्यों नहीं है? कहीं पर हिन्दू जातिवादी घटिया लोग दलितों की बारात पर पथराव करते है तो कई पर मुस्लिम धर्म के घटिया लोग पथराव करते है। इन पर कठोर कार्यवाही को ताकि इनमें पुलिस का खोफ हो। 2/2 @OfficeofSSC@digvijaya_28 pic.twitter.com/Uf4BvHUCrD — Meharwan Singh Verma (@meharwan_verma) May 18, 2022

SP Rajghar said on Twitter three more accused had been identified in the matter.

‘Band and music are not allowed in front of the mosque’, said the Muslims to the Baraat passing on the road

Ankit Malviya, cousin and brother of the bride, said they were waiting at the gate for the Baraat. When the Baraat reached the road near the mosque, the local Muslims stopped them and stated that playing music is not allowed near the mosque. The Baraat moved ahead and started playing music only after reaching Sheetla Mata Temple.

When the Baraat was crossing the Temple, a mob of 20-25 people from the Muslim community came and created a ruckus. They beat up the band members and busted the drum. After that, they beat up the people in Baraat as well. He further said stones and bricks were pelted at the Baraat.

Ankit added the incident messed up the celebrations. The members of Groom’s family were injured and left without eating food. The father of the bride had taken Rs 1 lakh loan for the wedding. The marriage was done in the presence of only 10-15 members of the family, including the parents of the bride and groom.