On Saturday (May 21), the son of a Congress leader allegedly rammed his SUV onto the vehicle of an Indore-based businessman and later fled from the crime scene. The incident took place in the Sehore city of Madhya Pradesh.

The accused was identified as Rohitap Singh, the son of Congress leader Hukum Singh Karada. As per reports, Singh was driving his car in a drunken state. He ended up hitting the vehicle that was carrying businessman Dinesh Ahuja and his associates from Bhopal to Indore.

A video of the incident has now surfaced on social media. In the video clip, Rohitap Singh could be seen with a glass of liquor. On being confronted by Ahuja, the Congress leader’s son refused to hand over his keys or go to the police station.

Former minister and senior @INCIndia leader Hukum Singh Karada’s heavily drunk son Rohitap who was driving an SUV hit the car of a businessman When asked him to come to the local police, Karada again dashed the car with his SUV @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/quzQf5sh1P — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) May 23, 2022

Instead, Singh accelerated his car, rammed into Ahuja’s vehicle again and fled from the crime scene. Following the incident, the victim lodged a complaint at the Sehore police station.

A First Information Report (FIR) was then registered against the son of the Congress leader under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 294 (Obscene acts and songs), 352 (Punishment for assault or criminal force) and Section 184 (Driving dangerously) of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

MP | A viral video allegedly show son of Congress MLA Hukum Singh Karada hitting the vehicle of a businessman in an inebriated state in Ashta, Sehore



Police say, “On May 21, Police received info & reached there. A man was brought to PS.FIR registered.Action being taken.” (23.5) pic.twitter.com/9gtymNN0u1 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 24, 2022

While speaking about the matter, a police official informed, “On May 21, Police received info & reached there. A man was brought to Police Station. FIR registered. Action being taken”

Reportedly, the police received information about a road accident at around 10:30 pm on Saturday (May 21) night. The accused had tried to mow down several people but ultimately ended up hitting the vehicle of Dinesh Ahuja. The police have now launched a probe into the matter.