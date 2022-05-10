On May 9, Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters located in Mohali was attacked using a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG). The warhead was launched at the HQ just before 8 PM by unidentified persons. The officials said that the projectile penetrated the windows but it did not explode.

Mohali Superintendent of Police (HQ) Ravinder Pal Singh called it a ‘minor blast’ and said, “The attack happened from outside the building. It has been done with rocket-type fire. No casualty or loss happened. Our senior officers and FSL team are investigating it.”

Notably, when asked if it was a terror attack, SP Singh said, “It can’t be ignored. We are investigating it.” As RPG was used in the attack, the possibility of a terror attack is higher as such ammunition is generally used in terror attacks.

The guards positioned at the gate of the HQ reportedly heard two noises. The first was of the firing, and the second was of the projectile hitting the building. Initial investigation revealed there might be two persons involved who came in a Swift car. The building does not have any CCTV cameras, and the Police are scanning the CCTV footage from nearby areas.

After assessing the ammunition head, it was reported to be the RPG-22 codenamed ‘Netto’. It is a one-shot disposable Soviet anti-tank rocket launcher. It propels a 72.5mm fin-stabilised projectile. When required, it can be prepared within 10 seconds. The ammunition is capable of penetrating 1.2 metres of brick, 400mm of armour or 1 metre of reinforced concrete.

It is notable that in the last few months, the Punjab Police and security agencies have recovered explosives in the state. The Khalistani elements are re-emerging in the state. Some experts believe this attack could be a test run for a more serious attack.

Punjab CM called for a meeting over Mohali blast

On May 10, Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann called for an urgent meeting to discuss the attack in Mohali. In a Tweet, he said, “Police are investigating the blast in Mohali. Whoever tried to spoil the atmosphere of our Punjab will not be spared.”

Leaders expressed concerns over Law and Order

Sukhbir Singh Badal, leader of Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab, said in a Tweet, “Deeply shocked at the blast at Punjab Police’s Intelligence Bureau HQs, Mohali, exposing serious security lapses and highlighting once again the deteriorating law & order situation in Punjab. Thorough probe required to expose & punish those responsible.”

Former CM Amarinder Singh also shared his concern over the deteriorating law & order situation in Punjab. He said, “Shocked to hear about the blast at the @PunjabPoliceInd Intelligence headquarter in Mohali. Thankfully nobody was hurt. This brazen attack on our police force is deeply concerning, and I urge CM @BhagwantMann to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice at the earliest.”

The investigation into the case is underway.