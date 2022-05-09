Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Punjab: Suspected RPG fired at Punjab Police intelligence HQ in Mohali

As per sources, an explosion was reported at the Punjab Police intelligence Headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar (Mohali) at around 7:45 PM

A rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was thrown at the third floor of Punjab Police’s intelligence office in Mohali on Monday night, causing an explosion that shattered windows and damaged property. As reported by India Today, a rocket launcher was used to fire the RPG.

After the blast, a massive deployment of police was done in the area, the entire area has been cordoned off by the Police. SSP Chandigarh Kuldeep Chahal is also present at the blast site along with other senior officials. Police are currently examining the CCTV footage along with other evidence.

As per sources, an explosion was reported at the Punjab Police intelligence Headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar (Mohali) at around 7:45 PM. No damage has been reported to any individual. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation team has been called to collect forensic evidence.

Meanwhile, while law & order continues to deteriorate in Punjab, local Police focus remains on Kejriwal’s critics as they continue to try to arrest anyone speaking against Delhi CM, whether it is Tajinder Bagga or Ramnik Mann.

