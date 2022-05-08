On Saturday (May 7) night, ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the reality show ‘Lock Upp’, which is hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

As per reports, Faruqui received 18 lakh votes and also the vote of Kangana Ranaut to emerge as the winner. The ‘comedian’ also won a car, cash of ₹20 lakhs and an all-expense-paid trip to Italy. The runner-up was actress Payal Rohtagi, followed by TikToker Anjali Arora.

“This is a very symbolic trophy. Munawar Faruqui is the one who deserves the trophy of Lock Upp Season 1, ” remarked Ranaut while handing out the trophy to Faruqui. A short video clip of the winning moment was posted on Instagram by show producer Ekta Kapoor.

“Mirror mirror on d wall who is d ‘fair’est of them all !!! Meet Munawar Faruqui who got 18 lac votes and Kangana Ranaut’s vote too!!! THE very first winner OF Lock Upp. JAI MATA DI,” she wrote.

Munawar Faruqui revealed his mother died of suicide after consuming acid

Earlier on April 17 this year, Munawar Faruqui revealed on the show that his mother died of suicide. He was given a chance to reveal a secret and save himself from elimination. Though initially, he hesitated to talk about the matter, he later requested the host of the show Kangana Ranaut to let him reveal the secret irrespective of whether he got saved or not.

Munawar said it was his mother who ran the household. She would make papad and other snacks to sell so that she could earn enough money to manage the expenses. His father and grandparents did not support them financially. He said, “I saw my mother getting abused day and night for 22 years. If that day I had slept next to her, she might not have taken the extreme step.”

Faruqi’s estranged wife and son’s photos go viral

On April 9, 2022, it was revealed during the reality show Lock Upp that controversial comedian Munawar Faruqui was married from a young age and had a son too. However, the couple was not living together, and the case was in court.

Faruqui’s onscreen romance with fellow contestant Anjali Arora had been the highlight of the show. Before the revelation, Arora had confessed that she had fallen in love with Faruqui.