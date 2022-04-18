On the April 17 episode of the reality show Lock Upp, controversial comedian and contestant Munawar Faruqui revealed that his mother died of suicide. He was given a chance to reveal a secret and save himself from elimination. Though initially, he hesitated to talk about the matter, he later requested the host of the show Kangana Ranaut to let him reveal the secret irrespective of whether he gets saved or not.

.@munawar0018 ki heartbreaking story jaankar, no one could hold back their tears.



Watch the Judgement Day episode streaming tonight at 10:30 pm.



Play the @LockuppGame now. pic.twitter.com/sLtm6sBCCn — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) April 17, 2022

Munawar said in January 2007, he was woken up by her grandmother at around 7 AM. She informed him that her mother was rushed to the hospital as something had happened to her. The hospital was located at a 10-minute distance so he rushed to the hospital worrying about what has happened to his mother. When he reached at the emergency ward, he saw his mother screaming in pain.

The doctors were unable to figure out what had happened to her, so they referred her to a civil hospital. The family took her to the hospital immediately, where one of his cousins was also employed as a nurse. She came and enquired what had happened to her sister, but no one was able to answer her. Munawar said, “Later, my grandmother took me to the side and told me that my mother drank acid. I asked her why she did not tell the doctors. She told me if we had revealed this to the doctors, we would get in trouble.”

Munawar rushed to her aunt and informed her about what had happened. She was in shock and told him that there was a treatment that could have started much earlier if they had informed the doctors. She quickly told the doctors about the incident, and her treatment was started accordingly. Munawar sat next to her mother for the rest of the day, holding her hand. He was sure that her mother would be alright, but later the doctors came and declared her dead. He said, “There was a moment when … Doctors talked among themselves and told me to leave her hand. I still cannot let that go.”

Mother had 22 years of miserable married life: Munawar Faruqui

Munawar said it was his mother who ran the household. She would make papad and other snacks to sell so that she could earn enough money to manage the expenses. His father and grandparents did not support them financially. He said, “I saw my mother getting abused day and night for 22 years. If that day I had slept next to her, she might not have taken the extreme step.”

He added her mother had taken a loan of Rs 3,500 from someone for some household expenses. The person from whom she took the loan often came to their house and shouted at her mother for not paying the instalment on time. “I keep thinking about why I did not have the money at that time. All the money I am earning now has no meaning.” After his confession was over, Kangana informed him that by revealing the secret, he saved himself from elimination.

Zeeshan revealed he faced something similar

Zeeshan, another contestant on the show, got emotional during Munawar’s confession. Later, he revealed he had faced a similar situation in life and Munawar’s story brought back the memories of the tough time he had faced.

This report can be triggering. Please note that suicide is preventable. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)