On April 9, it was revealed during the reality show Lock Upp that controversial comedian Munawar Faruqui has been married since young age and has a son too. However, the couple has not been living together, and the case is in court. Faruqui’s onscreen romance with fellow contestant Anjali Arora has been the highlight of the show for some time. Before the revelation, Arora had confessed that she had fallen in love with Faruqui.

Photograph of Faruqui with wife and son showed to contestants

During the show, host Kangana Ranaut told Faruqui that some photographs were being circulated on social media and wanted to know he was comfortable talking about it. Then a screenshot of a post (blurred on television) was shown to the contestants where Faruqui was sitting with a woman and a kid. The image was posted by a social media influencer Chetana on her Instagram account. The same post was shared on the show.

The same picture shown in a #LockUpp



How blindly fans were saying tht she's his sister, but #munawarfaruqui accepted tat she's his wife n kid



Now who's news is fake?



I feel munawar faked his personality in #LockUpp & his fans are blind pic.twitter.com/sSEgSmnUje — Chetana🌼No Diplomacy (@Chetana_CND) April 9, 2022

Initially, Faruqui admitted that it was him in the picture and it was real, but he refused to get into details. In her YouTube Live after the show, Chetana mentioned she had contacted someone from the show to get details, but they refused to make any comments. After that, she posted the image with query if anyone knew the relations between them. She claimed Faruqui did not inform the makers about him being married as well.

Kangana recalled controversy involving her and Hrithik Roshan

After Faruqui refused to talk about it, Kangana recalled the controversy involving her and Hrithik Roshan without taking his name. She said every woman at some point in life fall for a married man because of the story they create around themselves. “When you are young, such situations make you feel like you are the only one who can save him from his wife, but if you listen to the wife’s side, your ears may start bleeding,” she added.

Faruqui talked about the court case with his wife

After Kangana’s pep talk, Faruqui opened up about his marriage. He said the reason he did not want to talk about his marriage was that there was a legal case involved. He said they separated 1.5 years ago, and things have been difficult since then. After Kangana left, Faruqui said, “The person I was talking about, the one person I am doing everything for, is that kid.”

Anjali Arora confession

Earlier, on Friday’s episode, actress Anjali Arora asked Faruqui if he was irritated with her. He replied he had been irritated since day one. He said, “Now, if there is a problem, I have to endure it, and I am enduring it already. What else can be done?” Arora asked if he would visit her in Delhi, but he refused and said he had a lot of work outside the show.

Then Arora said, “I love You”, but Faruqui only blushed in response.

Munawar Faruqui’s controversial life

Munawar Faruqui has a controversial history. He was accused of making derogatory remarks about Bhagwan Ram and Mata Sita. He had also mocked victims of the Godhra carnage in which 56 Hindus including women and children were burnt alive on 27 February 2002. Faruqui was arrested for his remarks in January 2021. It was around the time when he claimed to have separated from his wife and son.