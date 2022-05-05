Thursday, May 5, 2022
‘Women who don’t wear burqa and who remove burqa to take selfies will be thrashed’: Muslim group in Mangaluru issues threats

The Muslim Defense Force group threatened saying that whoever is found without a burqa in a mall or other public places, would be taught a lesson unless their parents teach them how to behave in public places.

A Muslim group in Mangaluru has threatened Muslim women and girls saying that those who remove the burqa and take selfies, and those who don’t wear burqa, will be thrashed. The shocking incident of moral policing came to light when messages from a group called the Muslim Defense Force, which identifies itself as the protector of Muslim rights, were circulating on social media.

Mangaluru’c Commissioner of Police Shashi Kumar informed that this group has said that women wearing the burqa in public spaces are not to remove it and take selfies. The group has threatened that those women who don’t wear the burqa in public places would be attacked.

One of the messages in Kannada issued by the group reads, “In mall basements we have seen many wearing burqa and misbehaving. Our workers have already warned them. If this is seen again, you’ll be beaten up.” They also asked the parents to monitor their children whenever they go to college and other public places.

The group said in WhatsApp messages that they are ‘monitoring’ Muslim girls in Mangalore for any ‘misbehaviour’, adding that if they are not wearing a burqa, they will be beaten up.

While speaking with Times Now, Shashi Kumar said, “Actually, some messages in the name of ‘Muslim Defense Force 24×7’ have been circulating on some Instagram pages and also on some Facebook platforms. We have got into some WhatsApp groups also, where this information is shared. There they mentioned that it is their duty to protect the Muslim women from any violation of religious practices. They say, whoever is found without a burqa in a mall or other public places, would be taught a lesson unless their parents teach them how to behave in public places. Many other issues are also there. It is found through some of the media channels. They have shared this information with us. And some of our fellows have also found this information. We are working on this information. It is very vague. The source of information and who has spread it, everything is yet unknown. Therefore, we are processing the available information and we are pursuing it.”

He further said, “We have got to know some numbers which have shared this information. We first need to establish the origin of this information. It is like the social media groups where there are 200 to 300 people. A lot of information gets randomly shared there. In that, the ‘Muslim Defense Force 24×7’ – this group is doing activities like this. As a part of information sharing, it is shared in some groups. But where is the origin of this information, that is yet to be ascertained.”

The threat comes even as the hijab controversy is raging in the state with some Muslim girls refusing to attend schools without hijab. Karnataka has also witnessed controversy over halal meat, and azaan on loudspeakers.

