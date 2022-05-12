Ravi Kumar Diwakar, the Civil Judge (Senior Division) of the Varanasi court, said that his family is concerned about his safety due to his ruling ordering the survey of the disputed structure of Gyanvapi mosque. He made these remarks on Thursday 12th May 2022 while ordering the continuation of the survey and videography of the disputed structure in the Gyanvapi mosque premises near the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

The Anjuman Intezamiya Masajid Committee had filed a petition opposing the survey inside the mosque, and demanding the removal of the advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra leading the survey team alleging that he is biased. After three days of arguments, the court rejected the plea and ordered that the survey of the premises shall continue. In the order, Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar expressed his own concerns about the safety of his family. The Judge also underlined the anxiety of his family about his safety.

Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar remarked, “An atmosphere of fear was created by making this simple civil case into an extraordinary case. The fear is so much that my family is always concerned about my safety and I am concerned about their safety. Concerns about safety are repeatedly expressed by my wife when I am out of the house.”

He further said, “Yesterday, my mother (in Lucknow) during our conversation also expressed concerns about my safety, and from the news received by the media, she came to know that maybe I am also going to the spot as commissioner and my mother asked me that I should not go on commission on the spot, as it may endanger my safety.”

Varanasi court on Thursday allowed videographic survey of the disputed structure known as ‘Gyanvapi Masjid’ days after the same was halted amid opposition by Muslims. While the team was able to survey the outer façade of the structure, they were not allowed to enter the mosque by Muslims. A large number of Muslims had gathered at the mosque and they had blocked the gates. After that, Varanasi’s Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar issued guidelines for the same and added that the survey will now be held and a report to be submitted by May 17. The court also refused to remove advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra in spite of opposition from the Gyanvapi mosque management committee.

Notably, after stopping the court-directed documentation for the day in Varanasi, a videographer who accompanied the survey team involved in the process had revealed the presence of Hindu motifs including the Swastika, Nandi (bull associated with Shiva), and lotus motifs all over the outer side of the mosque walls.