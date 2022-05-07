B Nagaraju, the Hindu man who was brutally killed in full public view in Hyderabad over an inter-faith marriage with his Muslim wife, had reportedly sold his gold chain to take his wife Eid shopping. The 25-year-old Billapuram Nagaraju, a resident of Marredpally, was stabbed to death by his wife’s family members at the Saroornagar Tehsildar’s office on Wednesday night.

According to the Indian Express, K Satish, the HR at the vehicle showroom where Nagaraju has worked as a sales professional since March 9, found out about Nagaraju’s marriage recently when he told him about the gold chain.

“He told me he sold his gold chain for Rs 25,000 to take his wife to Charminar for Eid shopping. He was a very honest and hardworking person, very innocent too. He usually changes into his casual wear before leaving for home, but on Wednesday evening, he left in his uniform because he was getting late and had to pick up his wife from his sister’s home,” the media house quoted K Satish as saying.

B Nagaraju’s friend Talari Daniah had told The Indian Express on Thursday that Nagaraju’s wife’s elder brother Mubin Syed had sworn revenge and the couple was very frightened of him. Nagaraju was concerned about Ashrin’s safety so every day while he went to work, he would drop her at his sister’s house in Saroornagar.

According to the report, Nagaraju and his wife Ashrin were attacked while they were on their way from his sister’s residence to their home in Brundavan Colony on Wednesday night.

Ashrin Sultana, wife of Nagaraju reveals they were threatened by her family

Ashrin Sultana, the wife of the deceased had revealed that her brother Syed Mobin Ahmed, had been seeking revenge since the couple married in January. Along with Mobin Ahmed, Mohammed Masood Ahmed hatched a plan to eliminate Nagaraju. Apparently, last month, the accused tried to locate Nagaraju but failed to identify his location.

On May 6, the accused followed him on their scooter and found him at Panjala Anil Kumar Colony, Saroornagar. As they reached the Mandal Revenue Office in Saroornagar, Sultana’s brother stopped them and attacked Nagaraju with an iron rod. Syed Mobin Ahmed stabbed Nagaraju in public, who suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

Sultana also recounted how her own family had threatened her to kill if she ever married the Hindu guy.

Speaking to News18, Ashrin Sultana, the wife of the deceased Billapuram Nagaraju, has disclosed that her brother tried to kill her twice before her marriage to Nagaraju.

“Before my marriage, my brother tried to kill me. He tried to hang me twice,” Sultana said.

She had also added that the couple had gone to the SP office, where they also signed a bond and informed the police about the threat from her family.

Meanwhile, the Police said that the knife and the iron rod used in the attack have been recovered. Sunpreet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, has stated that the matter is being tried in a fast track court.

The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo moto cognisance of the case and sent a notice to the state government and the DGP on Friday, seeking a report on the same within four weeks.