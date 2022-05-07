Ashrin Sulthana, the wife of the deceased Billapuram Nagaraju, has recounted how her own family had threatened her to kill if she ever married the Hindu guy.

Speaking to News18, Ashrin Sulthana, the wife of the deceased Billapuram Nagaraju, has disclosed that her brother tried to kill her twice before her marriage to Nagaraju.

“Before my marriage, my brother tried to kill me. He tried to hang me twice,” Sulthana said.

#EXCLUSIVE |Sultana tells @swastikadas95: If anyone would have helped us, my husband could have been saved, But no one helped us. My brother killed my husband.



Young man was stabbed to death by family of his Muslim wife(Sultana) in Hyderabad.



Join broadcast with @maryashakil pic.twitter.com/z90xiWSdUm — News18 (@CNNnews18) May 5, 2022

The 23-year-old Syed Ashrin Sultana said that they fled to Hyderabad, and got married in an Arya Samaj temple. She added that they changed their SIM card so that her family could not contact them.

Sulthana also said that her mother had warned them that her brother would kill the couple if they got married. The couple were in a relationship for nearly a decade and got married this January.

The wife of the deceased Nagaraju also said no one came to their rescue even as her brother thrashed Nagaraju with an iron rod and stabbed him to death.

“No one came to help us…Police arrived 30 minutes after the crime…The attackers came on two separate bikes,” she said.

The couple had informed the police about a threat from Sulthana’s family

She also added that the couple had gone to the SP office, where they also signed a bond and informed the police about the threat from her family.

However, Sultana’s brother, Syed Mobin Ahmed, has been seeking revenge since the couple married in January. Along with Mobin Ahmed, Mohammed Masood Ahmed hatched a plan to eliminate Nagaraju. Apparently, last month, the accused tried to locate Nagaraju but failed to identify his location.

On May 6, the accused followed him on their scooter and found him at Panjala Anil Kumar Colony, Saroornagar. As they reached the Mandal Revenue Office in Saroornagar, Sulthana’s brother stopped them and attacked Nagaraju with an iron rod. Syed Mobin Ahmed stabbed Nagaraju in public, who suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

Earlier, Sulthana had revealed that Nagaraju had promised Sultana’s mother that he would convert to Islam. However, according to Sulthana, her mother did not listen.