On Saturday, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan stressed the need to revive India’s ancient culture and restore the principles of ‘Sanatan dharma’ through proper education in the country.

Inaugurating a school in Kalan block in Shahjahanpur District of Uttar Pradesh, the Kerala Governor said that there is a need to work towards reviving the ancient culture of the country.

“Everyone has to work towards reviving the ancient culture of the country, not because we have to go back but because we have to bring back the ‘Sanatan’ principles, and this is not possible without education,” the Governor said.

The Kerala Governor also quoted Indian philosopher Swami Vivekananda saying that the purpose of human life is to attain knowledge, and humility is the result of knowledge. Anyone who has humility cannot be looked down upon.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Arif Mohammad Khan has rooted for the revival of the Indic culture. Earlier, during the hijab controversy, Arif Mohammad Khan had opposed the Islamisation of secular educational institutions by supporting the hijab ban in schools and colleges. Arif Mohammad Khan had also stressed that the hijab was not an integral part of Islam.