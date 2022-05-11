Two days after the bomb blasts in Punjab’s Mohali, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has warned that Pakistan’s deep state and notorious spy agency Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI), has created another terrorist group called ‘Lashkar-e-Khalsa’ to spread unrest in India.

According to the reports, the IB has issued a warning saying said that the new group ‘Lashkar-e-Khalsa’ is active on social media and recruiting people to execute its nefarious designs in India. The Pakistan intelligence agency ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) has created a special group to destabilise peace in the country.

“A Pakistani Intelligence Operative using the pseudonym ‘Amar Khalistani’ is actively making efforts to cultivate new recruits through a Facebook ID to plan terrorist activities in the country,” the IB said in its warning.

The IB report also said that they have learnt that ISI is planning to establish this new outfit, namely “Lashkar-E-Khalsa”, to recruit Afghan nationals for terrorist activities in India, especially Jammu and Kashmir.

The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has also re-activated its Kashmir-Khalistan (K2) division to bring pro-Khalistan supporters and anti-India supporters in Kashmir to a common platform. The ISI intends to exploit the sentiments in Punjab and Kashmir with the help of the K2 desk, the report said.

Mohali blasts:

On May 9, Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters located in Mohali was attacked using a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG). The warhead was launched at the HQ just before 8 PM by unidentified persons. The officials said that the projectile penetrated the windows, but it did not explode.

The guards positioned at the gate of the HQ reportedly heard two noises. The first was of the firing, and the second was of the projectile hitting the building. Initial investigation revealed there might be two persons involved who came in a Swift car. The building does not have any CCTV cameras, and the Police are scanning the CCTV footage from nearby areas.

After assessing the ammunition head, it was reported as the RPG-22 codenamed ‘Netto’. It is a one-shot disposable Soviet anti-tank rocket launcher. It propels a 72.5mm fin-stabilised projectile. When required, it can be prepared within 10 seconds. The ammunition can penetrate 1.2 metres of brick, 400mm of armour or 1 metre of reinforced concrete.

It is notable that in the last few months, the Punjab Police and security agencies have recovered explosives in the state on multiple instances. The Khalistani elements are re-emerging in the state. Some experts believe this attack could be a test run for a more serious attack.