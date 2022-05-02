Monday, May 2, 2022
Watch: PM Modi lavishes praises on an Indian-origin boy for singing a patriotic song on his arrival in Berlin ￼

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi in Berlin
PM Modi met members of the Indian diaspora on his arrival in Berlin, Germany on Monday
31

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lent his heart out to praise a young Indian-origin boy who sang a patriotic Hindi song on his arrival in Berlin in Germany. PM Modi arrived in Berlin early morning on Monday during his three-day tour to European countries of Germany, France and Denmark.

PM Modi received a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora as he arrived in Berlin Monday morning. “It was still early in the morning in Berlin, but many people from the Indian community stopped by. It was wonderful talking to them. India is proud of what our diaspora achieves,” he wrote while expressing his joy on Twitter.

PM Modi also met a young boy who sang the patriotic Hindi song, “Hey Janma Bhoomi Bharat Hey Karma Bhumi Bharat,” and excitedly counted many a beat with him.

Delighted to hear the song, PM Narendra Modi showed affection to the boy and blessed him for his voice. The heart-warming video is being shared by many on social media. Modi’s visit to Europe comes at a time when the region is facing numerous challenges due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

