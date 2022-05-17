Viresh Kumar Bhawra, Director General of Police, Punjab, has sought support from the Central government to tackle the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab. As per reports, DGP Bhawra has written to the Union Home Minister and sought at least ten companies of paramilitary forces.

The request sent by Punjab DGP came days after the intelligence headquarters of Police in Mohali was attacked with an RPG. Notably, in the past few months, a large cache of explosives and weapons has also been recovered from the state.

Zee PHH said in a report that the Punjab Police has not clarified where these companies will be deployed. There have been attempts to disrupt the law and order situation in the state. Keeping such incidents in mind, Punjab Police has sought the paramilitary forces from the center.

Attack on Intelligence office in Mohali

On May 10, an explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in SAS Nagar Mohali. The incident took place at around 7:45 PM. The blast occurred outside the building. The attackers used Rocket Propelled Granade (RPG) for the attack. No casualties were reported in the matter. National Investigation Agency (NIA) was called for an investigation into the case.

Sikhs For Justice, a Khalistani outfit, took responsibility for the attack. However, Punjab Police said Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and Pakistan’s ISI initiated the attack. Six Khalistani terrorists were arrested by the Police. ZEE Punjab mentioned that the request for paramilitary forces was sent after interrogating the accused in the case.

Communal tension in Punjab

Since Aam Aadmi Party came to power in the state, multiple incidents of communal tension have also occurred. The most notable was the Patiala Violence, in which Maa Kali Temple was attacked by Khalistanis on April 29. A Hindu leader affiliated with Shiv Sena had organized an anti-Khalistan march in Patiala. In response, Khalistani Sikhs gathered to protest against the march. The situation got violent, and in the aftermath, the Khalistani Sikhs attacked the temple. They damaged the shops located outside the temple.