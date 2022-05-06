The Punjab Police objected to the Haryana Police’s actions when it stopped the Punjab Police team which had arrested BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga. This comes after it was reported that the Haryana Police halted the Punjab Police team in Kurukshetra on their route to Punjab after arresting Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his Delhi residence.

SSP SAS Nagar (Mohali, Punjab) has written to SSP Kurukshetra (Haryana) complaining that their police party was halted by Haryana Police in Kurukshetra. In his letter, he argued that it amounted to illegal imprisonment and interference with the operation of the criminal justice system, and he requested that his police team should be liberated.

The letter reads, “That It has come to notice of the undersigned that the police party has been stopped by Haryana Police on Karnal-Kurukshetra highway. This tantamounts to illegal detention and interference in the administration of criminal justice system.”

“It is submitted that the police party along with the arrested accused may be released so that he may be produced before the court of Hon’ble Sh. Ravitesh lnderjeet Singh, JMIC, Mohali (S.A.S Nagar) well within time as per law,” it further added.

According to some sources, Bagga was being held in Thanesar Sadar Thana in Haryana, and Haryana Police’s Quick Response Team commandos stopped Punjab police and disarmed them before arresting them. A team of Delhi police arrived later, to escort Bagga back to Delhi. A case of kidnapping has been registered against Punjab police for picking up Bagga from his home without giving any intimation to the local authorities.

Earlier, Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij informed reporters that the Haryana Police will not hinder the probe of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. However, it will only hand over Bagga to the Delhi Police as it has received information that the BJP leader has been kidnapped.

Speaking to India Today, Vij said, “Haryana will hand over Bagga only to Delhi Police. We got information from the Delhi police about his kidnapping. We are not acting as a hurdle. We will produce him at the police station that registered the kidnapping case.”

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, a BJP politician, was detained in Delhi by the Punjab Police on Friday morning. According to some accounts, 50 police officers in 10-12 cars from Punjab arrived at Tajinder Bagga’s home to arrest him.