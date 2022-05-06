BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has been arrested by the Punjab Police from Delhi. Initial reports indicate that 50 policemen in 10-12 cars came to arrest Tajinder Bagga from his residence.

Several individuals from the BJP close to Bagga took to Twitter to break the news about the leader’s arrest.

50 पंजाब पुलिस की लोग @TajinderBagga जी के घर आकार उनको अरेस्ट करकर ले गए , क्या तज़िंदर बग्गा अपराधी है ? — Nishant (@nishant_india) May 6, 2022

Tajinder Bagga’s father, speaking to OpIndia confirmed the development. He said that first, there were two policemen who entered the house and started talking very politely. There was nobody else in the house except him and Bagga at that point. In the meantime, the BJP leader got dressed and came out. After exchanging some pleasantries, several other policemen started entering the house forcefully. When they started entering the house, Tajinder Bagga’s aged father tried to record a video of their high handedness and while he was doing so, one policeman pulled him inside the room and assaulted him.

Thereafter, the policemen dragged Bagga from the house and arrested him. His father tells OpIndia that in the process, they did not even let him put on his turban even as Bagga kept requesting them to let him get dressed properly. “They took his phone with them too”, he said.

On the 2nd of April, National Secretary of BJP youth wing, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga had revealed that Punjab Police had reached his house in Delhi to arrest him. As per Bagga, Punjab Police took this step without intimating him about any FIR against him, and even without informing the local police, as per the norms.

Posting a tweet back then, Bagga had said, “Punjab Police Car number PB65AK1594 reached my home to arrest me without informing local police. Now they are tracking my friends’ addresses and going to their homes. No information of FIR, Police station, Sections against me to me till now.”

Earlier, Punjab Police had registered an FIR against Bagga for his criticism of Arvind Kejriwal after the Delhi CM mocked ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie during the budget session of the Delhi assembly calling it a jhoothi film. The film depicts the sufferings of the Kashmiri Hindus during the genocide they suffered in Kashmir in late 1980s and early 1990s.

Subsequently, the FIR against Bagga was withdrawn the next day as revealed by Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in a tweet.

However, it was later revealed that an SIT had been formed to probe Tajinder Bagga for “harming and causing hurt” to Arvind Kejriwal by his tweets.

What Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga had said against Arvind Kejriwal

On March 30, Tajinder Bagga’s statement was played by India TV during coverage of the protest outside CM Kejriwal’s house. In the statement, Bagga said, “The way biggest genocide in India’s history after independence was mocked in Delhi Assembly, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed the story of Kashmiri Pandit’s genocide on which the movie [The Kashmir Files] was based on was a lie, I feel the 100 crore Hindus will never forgive him.”

He added, “In 2007, Sonia Gandhi had said Bhagwan Ram does not exist and today that party’s existence is in question. Hence, I would like to tell Arvind Kejriwal that the Hindus of this country would tell him where he stands. He must apologise for what he said. If he did not apologise, workers of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morch would not let him live. We would continue our protests till he apologies.”

It is noteworthy that Tajinder Bagga has given the same statement multiple times, and he has specifically said, “Jab tak woh [Arvind Kejriwal] maafi nahi maangte unhein chain se jeene nahi denge”, which translates to “We won’t let him live peacefully till he apologises”. What he said is a very common phrase and there was no threat to life in his statement, but the gist of it was lost in repetition and translation.