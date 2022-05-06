Netizens slam Arvind Kejriwal for witch-hunt against Tajinder Pal Bagga

The Punjab police car carrying BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga has been reportedly stopped by Haryana police.

According to BJP leader Neha Joshi, the Haryana police had stopped the car of Punjab police carrying BJP leader Tajinder Bagga near Kurukshetra.

A video of the same was tweeted by journalist Vikas Bhaduria.

On Friday morning, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from Delhi. The reports indicate that 50 policemen in 10-12 cars came to arrest Tajinder Bagga from his residence.

Meanwhile, following the arrest of Bagga, BJP leaders and party supporters trended ‘IStandwithTajinderBagga’ to extend support for the BJP leader and slammed Arvind Kejriwal for political vendetta.

Hours after Punjab police arrested BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga over frivolous charges, several social media users and BJP supporters expressed their solidarity with the BJP leader and hit out at Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal for indulging in vendetta politics.

Several senior BJP leaders took to Twitter to condemn Arvind Kejriwal and the Punjab government for the arrest of the party leader.

BJP General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh tweeted saying Punjab Police is being used as personal mafia of Arvind Kejriwal and said that the party condemned the arrest of Tajinder Bagga and assaulted his father by police at the insistence of the Aam Aadmi Party. Soon Karma will catch you, he said.

— B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) May 6, 2022

BJYM President and Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya also condemned the arrest of National Secretary Tajinder Bagga. He added that BJYM would fight in court and on the streets against the fascist AAP party.

— Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) May 6, 2022



BJYM will fight in court and on the streets against the fascist AAP party.



हम अत्याचार से डरेंगे नहीं, हम लड़ेंगे!#iStandWithTajinderBagga — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) May 6, 2022

BJP leader and spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla asked whether he would also be arrested for speaking against Kejriwal.

— Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) May 6, 2022

Neha Joshi said coward Arvind Kejriwal sent 50 cops of Punjab police to arrest Tajinder Bagga from his home in Delhi illegally. She added that the family of the BJP leader is in a state of shock. “You won’t get away with this, Kejriwal. Enough if enough!” the BJP youth leader added.

— Neha Joshi (@The_NehaJoshi) May 6, 2022

Besides BJP leaders, several social media users also hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for arresting BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga and also accused him of misusing the power to attack political opponents.

Netizens and supporters of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga extended their support to him by trending ‘#IstandwithTajinderBagga‘, ‘#ShameOnKejriwal‘ and other trends on Twitter.

One social media user shamed Kejriwal for using the government machinery of Punjab to satisfy his personal ego. He equated Arvind Kejriwal to German dictator Adolf Hitler.

Shame on you Arvind Kejriwal for misusing power to satisfy your personal ego.



— Er.Arjun Tiwari🗨️ (@arjuntiwaribjp) May 6, 2022

Another social media user shared a meme alongside the social media trend to support Tajinder Pal Bagga and condemn Arvind Kejriwal. The meme insinuated that Kejriwal was happy to register FIRs and arrest anyone who dares to criticise him.

Popular Youtube Shambhav Sharma highlighted that Kejriwal once used to share Facebook posts about fighting ‘Hindutva fascism’, but he wastes no time in using the police force under his control to bully political opponents.

“I stand with Tejinder Bagga,’ he tweeted.

Kejriwal who used to share Facebook posts about fighting “Hindutva [email protected]”,



Wastes no time in using police force under his control to bully political opponents



— Shambhav Sharma (@shambhav15) May 6, 2022

Writer and columnist Ajit Datta pointed out that this is the reason why Kejriwal wanted the police force.

— Ajit Datta (@ajitdatta) May 6, 2022

Hindu activist Sameet Thakkar, who is also a victim of political vendetta, shared that politicians always feared a common man or common karyakarta more than their fellow politicians because they know that it is a common karyakarta or man who can take them publicly and make them naked.

He added that the arrest of Tajinder Bagga was the fear of Arvind Kejriwal.

Politicans always fear a common Man or common karyakarta more than there fellow Politicans because they know that it’s common karyakarta/Man who can take them publicly and make them Naked.



— Sameet Thakkar (@thakkar_sameet) May 6, 2022

Punjab police entered the house forcefully and picked him Tajinder Bagga: Bagga’s father

Speaking to OpIndia, Tajinder Bagga’s father said that first, there were two policemen who entered the house and started talking very politely. There was nobody else in the house except him and Bagga at that point. In the meantime, the BJP leader got dressed and came out.

After exchanging some pleasantries, several other policemen started entering the house forcefully. When they started entering the house, Tajinder Bagga’s aged father tried to record a video of their high handedness, and while he was doing so, one policeman pulled him inside the room and assaulted him.

Thereafter, the policemen dragged Bagga from the house and arrested him. His father tells OpIndia that in the process, they did not even let him put on his turban, even as Bagga kept requesting them to let him get dressed properly. “They took his phone with them too”, he said.

Earlier, Punjab Police had registered an FIR against Bagga for his criticism of Arvind Kejriwal after the Delhi CM mocked ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie during the budget session of the Delhi assembly, calling it a jhoothi film. The film depicts the sufferings of the Kashmiri Hindus during the genocide they suffered in Kashmir in the late 1980s and early 1990s.