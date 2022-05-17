Tuesday, May 17, 2022
HomeOpinionsRahul Bhat was anything but a 'Sanghi': How his murder shows the 'political' problem...
Editor's picksOpinions
Updated:

Rahul Bhat was anything but a ‘Sanghi’: How his murder shows the ‘political’ problem of Kashmir is nothing but a cover for Jihad

Rahul Bhat was an ordinary citizen in the valley and was anything but a 'Sanghi'. Neither was he a participant in Hindu politics in the valley, nor did he express his ideological affiliations openly. Yet, he was killed simply for being Hindu.

Suyash Sherekar
Rahul Bhatt
Slain Kashmiri Hindu youth Rahul Bhatt's profile picture supporting the cause of Rohingya Muslims
6

Days after Kashmiri Hindu youth Rahul Bhat was shot dead by Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, heartwarming pictures of him with his family, are making waves on social media. One of his pictures from his Facebook account has been particularly revealing, giving an insight into his political inclination.

Picture from Rahul Bhat’s Facebook that has gone viral.

Rahul Bhat in this picture could be seen supporting the cause of Rohingya Muslims, who fled Myanmar after a military crackdown on them in October 2016. Bhat, in his profile picture dated September 7, 2017, on Facebook, could be seen with a filter saying ‘Stop Killing of Rohingya Muslims’. Now, the reader might ask what the picture says about the personal politics of a slain Kashmiri Hindu.

Ideally – it should tell nothing, as reading too much from the personal life of a terror victim would not do justice to him or his family. However, it is amply clear that Bhat was not an apostle for Hindutva or Hindu political causes in the valley. Because, by the standard of secularism and liberalism set by the Indian ‘liberals’ any ‘Sanghi’ would never quite care about ‘Muslims’.

Scrolling through his Facebook feed, we see Bhat sharing vintage pictures of Kashmiri Hindus living in the valley, scenes from the local vistas and a rare picture of a 15-year-old Jawaharlal Nehru sporting a Janeu. Moreover, in solidarity with the Muslim community, he even went further to support the causes of Rohingyas with a Facebook filter on his profile. To judge Bhat over his political leaning by a mere scrolling of his social media profile is not the aim of this article.

However, as often pressed by separatists and Islamic terrorists in the valley, it is often the supporters of the Indian state and those who assert their Hindu identity are victimised for their acts. A picture is painted that because people in the valley are opposed to the ‘advances of the Indian State’ and ‘the politics of Hindu aggression’, they take up ‘militancy’ (read terrorism) in revenge. Hence, an argument is often made that because the local Kashmiris are opposed to the Indian worldview, the problem of Kashmir is a political one and not a religious one.

The gruesome killing of Rahul Bhat, however, shows us the real picture. Bhat was an ordinary citizen in the valley and was anything but a ‘Sanghi’. Neither was he a participant in Hindu politics in the valley, nor did he express his ideological affiliations openly. Yet, he was killed simply for being Hindu. The characterization of being a Sanghi – a supporter of RSS/BJP or that of a ‘Pandit’ – being a Hindu in Kashmir, converge here in being targets of Islamic terrorism.

This reflects the mindset of the terrorists in the valley in two ways – one that monickers like ‘Sanghi’, ‘Agents of the India State’, ‘Fascists’, etc are used as covers to target the Hindu population in the union territory. The second reason opens itself to be blatant that the war in Kashmir is nothing but a religious one – with strict Jihadist overtones.

One only remembers that once a magazine backed by the terrorist organisation ISIS released an issue in November 2021 issuing a direct threat to Hindu worship sites. The magazine cover had a computer-generated broken idol of Bhagwan Shiva with the tagline “It’s time to break false Gods”. Earlier, terrorist organisations have been unapologetic in their targeting of Hinduism and Dharmic faiths. Thus, the exercise to paint Kashmir as a ‘political problem’ only serves as an intellectual justification for underlying Jihadist dreams of Pakistan-backed separatists, Islamist extremists and Terrorists active in the valley.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsrahul bhatt, rahul bhatt kashmir, rahul bhat
Suyash Sherekar
Suyash Sherekar
Writer, Architect. Negotiating the Present as a Journalist and the Past as a Historical Researcher. News Geek. Writes on Politics and Policy, Design, Culture and Media.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Two different Ideas of India: ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ chants in Bangkok and Rahul Gandhi’s argument that India doesn’t exist as a ‘nation’

Suyash Sherekar -

Did you know that Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb had issued ‘farmans’ ordering the destruction of Hindu temples at Kashi, Mathura, and Kalkaji

OpIndia Staff -

Did you know: The Somnath temple idol was smashed into four pieces, and buried inside Jama Masjid, Ghazni Palace entrance, Mecca, and Medina

OpIndia Staff -

Islamists have a meltdown after the discovery of Shivling inside the disputed Gyanvapi structure in Varanasi

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat High Court sets aside the order of state Waqf Board halting railway line construction near dargah. Read details

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Hanuman temple in Srirangapatna was converted into Jamia Masjid, claim activists, seek permission to worship inside the mosque

OpIndia Staff -

‘Delhi authorities have learned little from past experiences’, NHRC sends notice to Kejriwal Govt over Mundka fire while CM Kejriwal campaigns in Kerala

OpIndia Staff -

‘Muslims not allowed at the spot, no wuzu to be performed’: Varanasi Court after the discovery of Shivling inside Gyanvapi mosque

OpIndia Staff -

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi provokes Muslims against court-ordered proceedings after Shivling discovered inside the disputed Gyanvapi structure

OpIndia Staff -

Justice DY Chandrachud to hear Muslim side’s plea against Gyanvapi survey tomorrow after the survey team finds Shivling inside the disputed structure

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,932FollowersFollow
26,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com