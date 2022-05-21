Saturday, May 21, 2022
HomeNews Reports'India only needs a spark': Rahul Gandhi hints at impending Civil War to bring...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

‘India only needs a spark’: Rahul Gandhi hints at impending Civil War to bring ‘political change’ in the country

In his efforts to malign the BJP-led government at global forums, senior Congress leader resorted to alarmism and scaremongering of gigantic proportions to assert that the country might soon find itself caught in the throes of a civil war.

OpIndia Staff
'India only needs a spark': Rahul Gandhi hints at impending Civil War
Rahul Gandhi said that there is going to be a mass upsurge in India and it rests with the opposition to leverage it to change the politics of the country.
4

While speaking at the ‘Ideas for India’ colloquium in the United Kingdom, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resorted to scaremongering, asserting that a civil war in India would not surprise him because the country is extremely unstable.

He stated that India is in a horrible position and that a political revolution is required. To substantiate his contention, he stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party has poured kerosene around the country and that a single spark is enough to blow the country up.

On the question of how Congress will be working to revive itself in the country, Rahul Gandhi said that the party will have to follow the footprints of the RSS. He said that the RSS has devised a structure that has penetrated into the larger mass. “The Congress and the other opposition parties need to build that kind of a structure and that too more aggressively,” he said.

Further answering the question that how is Congress going to do that as it has been 8 years since the time when Congress was in power, he said that the only possible way is “mass participation.” “We are sitting on a powder cake,” he said.

“We have a massive level of polarisation, huge unemployment. We have the backbone of employment broken and we have a massive concentration of wealth. We are going to have social problems and they’re coming. There’s no doubt about it,” he further said.

Rahul Gandhi went on to say that there is going to be a mass upsurge and it rests with the opposition to leverage it to change the politics of the country. “We could also have a situation where we can have an uncontrolled upsurge, which we are seeing in Sri Lanka. India is not in a good place. The BJP has spread kerosene all over the country. You need one spark and we’ll be in big trouble,” Rahul said adding that Congress “needs to cool the temperature” now.

US Interference in India under the garb of Human Rights violations

Rahul Gandhi was then asked about the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaking about human rights violations in India in a press conference. To that, Rahul replied, “I’m glad that the United States has woken up to this idea.” Tweaking the course of his answer, he said that the US is not needed in order to make us realize the issue. “It has been quite a long time to sense it,” he stated.

However, first questioning the rule by the BJP, Rahul next said that Democracy in India is a central anchor for the world. Contrary to his own point that democracy is in danger in India, a point which he has been making for a long, he said that India is the only country that has managed Democracy on such a big scale.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,919FollowersFollow
26,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com