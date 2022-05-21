While speaking at the ‘Ideas for India’ colloquium in the United Kingdom, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resorted to scaremongering, asserting that a civil war in India would not surprise him because the country is extremely unstable.

He stated that India is in a horrible position and that a political revolution is required. To substantiate his contention, he stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party has poured kerosene around the country and that a single spark is enough to blow the country up.

India is not in a good place. BJP has spread kerosene all over the country. You need one spark & we’ll be in big trouble. I think that’s also the responsibility of the opposition, the Congress – that bring people, communities, states, & religions together: Rahul Gandhi, in London pic.twitter.com/Ua4b4TaEQO — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2022

On the question of how Congress will be working to revive itself in the country, Rahul Gandhi said that the party will have to follow the footprints of the RSS. He said that the RSS has devised a structure that has penetrated into the larger mass. “The Congress and the other opposition parties need to build that kind of a structure and that too more aggressively,” he said.

Further answering the question that how is Congress going to do that as it has been 8 years since the time when Congress was in power, he said that the only possible way is “mass participation.” “We are sitting on a powder cake,” he said.

“We have a massive level of polarisation, huge unemployment. We have the backbone of employment broken and we have a massive concentration of wealth. We are going to have social problems and they’re coming. There’s no doubt about it,” he further said.

Rahul Gandhi went on to say that there is going to be a mass upsurge and it rests with the opposition to leverage it to change the politics of the country. “We could also have a situation where we can have an uncontrolled upsurge, which we are seeing in Sri Lanka. India is not in a good place. The BJP has spread kerosene all over the country. You need one spark and we’ll be in big trouble,” Rahul said adding that Congress “needs to cool the temperature” now.

US Interference in India under the garb of Human Rights violations

Rahul Gandhi was then asked about the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaking about human rights violations in India in a press conference. To that, Rahul replied, “I’m glad that the United States has woken up to this idea.” Tweaking the course of his answer, he said that the US is not needed in order to make us realize the issue. “It has been quite a long time to sense it,” he stated.

However, first questioning the rule by the BJP, Rahul next said that Democracy in India is a central anchor for the world. Contrary to his own point that democracy is in danger in India, a point which he has been making for a long, he said that India is the only country that has managed Democracy on such a big scale.