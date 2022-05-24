Congress scion Rahul Gandhi is currently on a visit to England where he is attending an event at Cambridge University to discuss the future of India after 75 years of independence. From dismissing India’s existence as a nation to seeking western intervention in domestic Indian issues, Rahul is busy making one anti-India statement after another during this event. Continuing in the same anti-India spirit, Rahul Gandhi even met Jeremy Corbyn, the anti-India and pro-Pakistan anti-semite, who used to head the Labour Party in Britain.

Accompanied by Indian Overseas Congress President Sam Pitroda, Rahul Gandhi was pictured with the former Labour leader who led his party to 2 defeats in national elections, just like Rahul Gandhi.

So who is this Jeremy Corbyn and why his meeting with Rahul Gandhi is especially troubling for Indians. We take a look at his past record of Corbyn to understand why anyone trying to win an election in India should not even come close to him.

Attempts to interfere in the Indian territory of Jammu & Kashmir

Corbyn has always supported Kashmiri separatists and perpetuated Pakistan’s rhetoric on the subject of Kashmir. During his time as the head of the Labour Party, his party’s MPs tried to interfere in the Kashmir issue several times, repeating Pakistan’s talking points. The Labour Party even passed a resolution asking for international intervention in Kashmir and a call for a UN-led referendum during Corbyn’s tenure.

Corbyn himself directly tried to interfere in Kashmir through the Congress party when he met their representatives to discuss the issue of Kashmir, though neither Corbyn nor Congress was in power at that time.

A very productive meeting with UK representatives from the Indian Congress Party where we discussed the human rights situation in Kashmir.



There must be a de-escalation and an end to the cycle of violence and fear which has plagued the region for so long. pic.twitter.com/wn8DXLohJT — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) October 9, 2019

After the meeting created a furore in India over Congress meeting a pro-Pakistan propagandist, Congress tried to backtrack by saying they met the Labour party leader only to condemn the resolution passed by them on the Indian territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

Our meeting with @jeremycorbyn was held to condemn the Kashmir resolution passed by his Party & to reiterate that J&K is an internal matter & outside intervention will not be accepted. @BJP4India‘s malicious statements are another attempt to distract people from their failures. — Indian Overseas Congress UK (@TeamIOCUK) October 10, 2019

Not only that, Labour MP Liam Byrne was at the forefront of a March led by Pakistani mobs that vandalized the Indian High Commission in London. Byrne had previously vigorously supported the Pakistani stand on Kashmir, owing to his largely Muslim constituency.

Jeremy Corbyn: The terror sympathiser

Jeremy Corbyn has a long and chequered history of supporting terrorists and extremists everywhere. Whether they were from Ireland or Kashmir, Lebanon or Gaza, Corbyn has always found a soft spot for them.

In the past, Corbyn has referred to Hamas and Hezbollah, radical Islamic terrorists, as ‘friends’, a statement which he later said he regretted but vowed that he would not stop talking with them. In return, Corbyn received a ringing endorsement and a “salute” from Hamas. “We have received with great respect and appreciation the solidarity message sent by the British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to the participants in the mass rally,” Hamas said in a statement.

Corbyn has also publicly backed the Irish Republican Army (IRA) in the past which committed a series of acts of terrorism in its pursuit of freeing Ireland from Britain. Corbyn was the general secretary of the editorial board of the far-left journal Labour Briefing that supported IRA violence and explicitly backed the Brighton Hotel Bombing, which killed 5 people and maimed 31 others.

In 2015, on BBC Radio Ulster, Corbyn refused five times to specifically condemn IRA violence and terrorism. He chose to hang up rather than answering the question. According to Leo McKinstry, a British historian and a journalist, writing for The Telegraph, Corbyn “is the man who sympathised with violent Irish Republicanism in the 1980s, invited IRA representatives to the Commons a fortnight after the Brighton bombing in 1984 and, at a Troops Out meeting in 1987, stood for a minute’s silence to “honour” eight IRA terrorists killed in a SAS ambush.”

Allegations of antisemitism against Corbyn

During Corbyn’s time as the leader of the Labour Party, there were widespread claims of antisemitism within the party. The blatant antisemitism left many Labour supporters disenchanted with the direction in which the party was heading under Corbyn. The human rights watchdog in the UK found Labour responsible for “unlawful” harassment and discrimination during Corbyn’s four-and-a-half years as the leader. Corbyn was eventually suspended from his party after the damning report when he refused to accept the scale of antisemitism on his watch and called the claims ‘overstated’.

Other ‘misdemeanours’

As per details shared by Jeremy Corbyn’s friends, he used to show off his then-girlfriend, and now British MP, Diane Abbott while she was naked in his bed to impress his Left-wing activist friends following the breakdown of his first marriage.

Jeremy Corbyn also received payments up to £20,000 (about $27,000) for appearances on the Iranian state broadcast network Press TV, a channel that participated in the filming of the tortured-forced confession of Iranian journalist Maziar Bahari. He appeared on the channel five times between 2009-12.

Corbyn has also lent his support to Raed Salah, a rabid Islamist with a morbid hatred for Jews. Salah once spread the ‘Blood Libel’ against Jews, the antisemitic slur that Jews use the blood of gentile children to make their bread. Not merely that, he was charged with inciting racial hatred and violence and claimed that Jews were behind 9/11. On several different occasions, Corbyn said of him: ‘Salah is a very honoured citizen’, ‘Salah’s is a voice that must be heard’, ‘Salah is far from a dangerous man, and ‘I look forward to giving you tea on the terrace because you deserve it!’.

Thus, we have the Congress scion Rahul Gandhi, meeting with a dangerous UK politician who has a history of supporting terrorists and extremists, has always backed Pakistan’s rhetoric on Kashmir, and even tried to interfere in Kashmir earlier. A politician whose antisemitism got too much even for his own party which he was leading and they had to suspend him. A politician who calls some of the most dreaded terrorists in the world his friends.