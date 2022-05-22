In a shocking incident, a teenage girl was allegedly raped at knifepoint by one Nasir Khan inside the delivery room of a government hospital in Rajasthan’s Barmer.

According to the reports, a 14-year-old minor girl, a resident of Udaniyon Ki Dhani village, had visited the Barmer government hospital with her brother on May 16 to get treatment for her stomach ache. As there was a big rush in the hospital, her brother went out to the nearby market to buy some items while she waited for her turn.

The accused Nasir Khan saw her alone, took her to the nearby delivery room and raped her at knifepoint. Nasir Khan thrashed the minor girl and dragged her to the delivery room of the hospital. He raped her and captured the obscene act. Then, Nasir Khan threatened to make her video viral if she revealed the incident.

The girl shared the incident with her mother, following which a complaint was registered by the family on May 19.

Meanwhile, the Barmer police have booked the accused under the POCSO Act. The accused is absconding, and the police have launched a search to arrest the culprit at the earliest.

The victim’s family suspected that Nasir Khan had been stalking the girl ever since he had come to repair an electronic item at the victim’s house a few months ago.