In a shocking incident from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, an Imam killed his 8-months pregnant wife inside the mosque by throwing her off the roof of the mosque. As per reports, the Imam suspected that his wife was pregnant with a girl while he wanted a boy, so he killed her. The Imam apparently discovered she is pregnant with a girl based on his ‘tantra’ education.

The Imam, who killed his wife in a mosque located on 62 Futa Road in the Qutub Sher police station area, has been arrested by the police. The accused has also admitted to committing the murder. The accused told the police that his wife was eight months pregnant when he came to know from his system that his wife is pregnant with a girl while he wanted a son. Afterward, he pushed his wife from the roof of the mosque 12 days ago and she died, and then he buried her dead body. The police got the dead body of the woman removed from the grave on Sunday.

Qutub Sher police station in-charge Piyush Dixit said that the Imam of the mosque, Usman son of Hussain, was arrested by the police near the mosque on Sunday afternoon. Usman told that he was married to Hina and Hina was eight months pregnant. The Imam revealed during the interrogation that he wanted a son from Hina, but she was pregnant with a daughter. After that, on May 12, he called Hina to the mosque on some pretext and took her to the roof of the mosque, and pushed her from the roof.

Hina fell on her head, due to which she died in the mosque itself. After this, the Imam told Hina’s mother Khurshida that it was a tantric action that resulted in her death. When Khurshida reached the spot of the crime, she saw that Hina’s body had cuts on her neck, nose, and ears. To pacify Khushida, Usman repeatedly said that a 7-headed Kali caused her death and Khurshida was advised not to complain lest she brings disrepute to the mosque.

After which Khurshida did not complain and handed over the dead body to the Imam. However, 9 days later, suspecting foul play, she met the SSP of the region and raised suspicions over her son-in-law’s role in her daughter’s death. Following that, police conducted an investigation and arrested the culprit.