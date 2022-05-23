Monday, May 23, 2022
Fact-check: Did a man in Saudi Arabia marry four women from the same school

The screenshot of the said post is from Life in Saudi Arabia. Several netizens have shared the post from their profiles.

OpIndia Staff
Saudi Arabia
(Representational Image: Life in Saudi Arabia)
A post is being circulated on social media platforms that reads ‘The female student, her teacher, the supervisor of the teacher and the principal of the school have one common husband’. The screenshot of the said post is from Life in Saudi Arabia. Several netizens have shared the post from their profiles.

BJP IT Cell head from Lucknow, Abhishek Tiwari said, “The school must have been built by the Sheikh himself.”

Prominent Twitter user Renuka Jain also shared it with the Hashtag #JustSaying.

Netizen Riniti Chatterjee Pandey also shared the report with laughing emojis.

Another user Roomi said, “Lapant of the year.” Lapant means a person with a bad character.

OpIndia tried to find out if the viral story was indeed true. During our investigation, we found out that the post is not new and has been circulating for a long time. It dates back to 2012 when it was first published in several portals, including Life In Saudi Arabia, Independent, and others.

The report in Life In Saudi Arabia stated that a man had married for the fourth time. The new wife was still studying in a secondary school. Incidentally, another wife of the man was a teacher in the school. His two other wives were the supervisor of the teacher and the principal of the school.

A Gulf News report claimed that all four women were happily living together. The story was shared by one of the wives (the teacher), who explained how she and the other wives managed to make it work.

According to Gulf News, the family became a hot topic of discussion in the school as it was an ‘unusual case’. Another teacher in the report was quoted saying, “We often talk about it, and all the teachers and students see the fun part of it.” She added, “The principal treats the teacher and the student normally like she does with the rest of the staff and students.”

Verdict: Though the report is true, it is from 2012.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

