Friday, May 13, 2022
HomeNews ReportsSecurity forces neutralize the three Pak-backed Islamic terrorists involved in the killing of Kashmiri...
News Reports
Updated:

Security forces neutralize the three Pak-backed Islamic terrorists involved in the killing of Kashmiri Hindu Rahul Bhat

The cold-blooded murder of Rahul Bhat has enraged the Kashmiri Hindus in the valley who on Friday hit the streets to protest the heinous murder.

OpIndia Staff
Security forces neutralise terrorists involved in the killing of Rahul Bhat (File photo)
31

In a major breakthrough in the dastardly killing of the Kashmiri Hindu Rahul Bhat, the security forces neutralized the three terrorists involved in the act. The development comes within 24 hours of the brutal murder of the young government employee at Chadoora in Budgam.

As per TOI journalist Bharti Jain, one terrorist identified as Gulzar Ahmed, was killed in Bandipora earlier and the two others were neutralised in Bandipora a while back.

It may be noted that after the brutal killing, it was reported that terrorists belonging to the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad are suspected to be involved in the killing of the Kashmiri Hindu government employee Rahul Bhat in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district. 

The cold-blooded murder of Rahul Bhat has enraged the Kashmiri Hindus in the valley who on Friday hit the streets to protest the heinous murder. The protesters blocked the highway and staged protests against the killing of Rahul Bhat, who was killed in a targeted attack on Thursday this week.

The demonstrations saw participation from government employees and families of Kashmiri Hindus living in Budgam to mark their protest against the administration over the killing of Bhat.

The participants also demanded that the governor Manoj Sinha speak to them about the spate of targeted attacks against the minority Hindu community in Kashmir.

The police resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas shells to disperse the Kashmiri Hindus.

Moreover, almost 350 Kashmiri Hindu Prime Minister package employees in Kashmir have sent their resignation to Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha saying that do not feel safe in the valley following the killing of Rahul Bhat.

Kashmiri Hindu Rahul Bhat killed by terrorists in Budgam

In another dastardly incident of targeted killing in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists killed a young Kashmiri Hindu named Rahul Bhat at Chadoora in Budgam.

In the incident that took place on May 12, Thursday, two Islamic terrorists fired bullets at Rahul Bhat, who was a clerk in the Tehsildar’s office. Reportedly, the youth was working in his office in the Chadoora area, when the terrorists barged in and opened fire at point-blank range. Bhat sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Srinagar, where he died a little while later.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘We are not safe’: Kashmiri Pandits working under PM package submit resignation en-masse after Rahul Bhat’s brutal murder by Islamic terrorists

OpIndia Staff -
After the murder of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, around 350 government employees working under Prime Minister’s employment package in Kashmir have submitted their resignation en-masse.
Opinions

The debate on Marital Rape has no easy answers: Here is why the Delhi High Court gave a split verdict

Sanghamitra -
Justice Shakdher stated that the legal exception provided to husbands in case of non-consensual sexual intercourse is 'steeped in misogyny' and effectively conveys that only the forced sex that happens outside of marriage is rape while forced sex inside a marriage is 'allowed'.

Why ‘The Economist’ praising PM Modi is a trap: Why you should not play their game and how they are the enemy

Amanatullah Khan is officially a BC! Read why the Delhi Police declared the AAP MLA a ‘history-sheeter’ and what BC means

Corrupt dynasty of Philippines, Sri Lanka and uncanny parallels: A cautionary tale and what India needs to do to avoid the same fate

Street vendor occupies public road and calls himself Khadim of a Mazar, Uttarakhand police remove him after locals protest, Mazar to stay, says police

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,834FollowersFollow
26,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com