In a major breakthrough in the dastardly killing of the Kashmiri Hindu Rahul Bhat, the security forces neutralized the three terrorists involved in the act. The development comes within 24 hours of the brutal murder of the young government employee at Chadoora in Budgam.

As per TOI journalist Bharti Jain, one terrorist identified as Gulzar Ahmed, was killed in Bandipora earlier and the two others were neutralised in Bandipora a while back.

Sources in security establishment claiming breakthrough in Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat’s killing in J&K; Three terrorists involved in planning and execution killed; One terrorist, Gulzar Ahmed, was killed in Bandipora on May 11; two others neutralised in Bandipora a while back — Bharti Jain (@bhartijainTOI) May 13, 2022

It may be noted that after the brutal killing, it was reported that terrorists belonging to the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad are suspected to be involved in the killing of the Kashmiri Hindu government employee Rahul Bhat in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The cold-blooded murder of Rahul Bhat has enraged the Kashmiri Hindus in the valley who on Friday hit the streets to protest the heinous murder. The protesters blocked the highway and staged protests against the killing of Rahul Bhat, who was killed in a targeted attack on Thursday this week.

The demonstrations saw participation from government employees and families of Kashmiri Hindus living in Budgam to mark their protest against the administration over the killing of Bhat.

The participants also demanded that the governor Manoj Sinha speak to them about the spate of targeted attacks against the minority Hindu community in Kashmir.

The police resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas shells to disperse the Kashmiri Hindus.

Moreover, almost 350 Kashmiri Hindu Prime Minister package employees in Kashmir have sent their resignation to Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha saying that do not feel safe in the valley following the killing of Rahul Bhat.

In the incident that took place on May 12, Thursday, two Islamic terrorists fired bullets at Rahul Bhat, who was a clerk in the Tehsildar’s office. Reportedly, the youth was working in his office in the Chadoora area, when the terrorists barged in and opened fire at point-blank range. Bhat sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Srinagar, where he died a little while later.