Days after the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) razed an illegal petrol pump belonging to the Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Shazil Islam Ansari and cancelled its licence and all no-objection certificates (NOCs), the latter met Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to seek his help. He is the same SP MLA who had threatened Yogi Adityanath saying if he makes any “noise” now, the SP guns will “not emit smoke, but fire bullets”. Shazil Islam represents Bareilly’s Bhojipura seat in the Legislative Assembly.

According to Live Hindustan, the Samajwadi Party MLA said on Friday that he met Yogi Adityanath and presented his case before him and sought his help. Yogi Adityanath, in turn, assured him that appropriate action would be taken in accordance with the rules.

The SP MLA also said that he discussed a number of issues concerning the development of his region with the CM. He informed the CM that the Department of Agriculture has a vast piece of land in Bhojipura’s Bilwa district. There could be an agricultural university and a medical school there if the government decides to do so.

Shazil Islam reportedly claimed that he had paid Rs 10 lakhs to the authorities to acquire licences and NOCs for his petrol pump at Parsakheda on the Bareilly-Delhi National Highway, which was bulldozed by the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA).

Notably, on April 7, officials from the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) arrived at the petrol pump site with a bulldozer, amid heavy police security. In the presence of local police and PAC officials, the structure was demolished, since it was built without the required clearance.

#WATCH: UP | District admin in Bareilly demolishes a petrol pump owned by SP MLA Shazil Islam. The petrol pump was allegedly constructed without a map approval. pic.twitter.com/qhkfp6l3So — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 7, 2022

The district office also revoked its licence and its no-objection certificates a few days later (NOCs). The government also asked the city’s additional district magistrate to look into who owned the land where the gas station was built.

According to District Magistrate Shivakant Dwivedi, the conditions under which the licence and NOCs for Ansari’s petrol pump were given were not met, hence they were revoked. Dwivedi had also directed Bharat Petroleum to initiate necessary action at its level against Ansari’s petrol pump.

Samajwadi Party MLA Shazil Islam issues threats to BJP, says ‘will fire a bullet for every word said by Yogi Adityanath’

Ansari, the Bhojupura MLA, had hit the headlines after his video went viral on social media in which he was seen issuing threats to the Bharatiya Janata Party and Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath. In this video, addressing SP workers in his constituency on April 1, he said that as there are more SP MLAs in the assembly than earlier, they will now fire a bullet for every word said by Yogi Adityanath.

Later, on April 4, Uttar Pradesh police had booked the Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA, party’s district unit vice president Sanjeev Kumar Saxena and some other party leaders for threatening Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and making provocative statements against him. The action against the SP leaders was taken based on a complaint filed by Anuj Verma, the district in charge of Hindu Yuva Vahini.

The FIR was lodged at the Baradari police station of Bareilly under sections 504 (disturbing peace), 506 (threatening) and 153A (making provocative statements with intent to incite riots).

Soon, the Samajwadi Party MLA had rushed to apply for an anticipatory bail terming the FIR registered against him a political conspiracy, but a district court had rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

Interestingly, now that all avenues seem to be closed to him, the Samajwadi Party MLA has rushed to seek assistance from Yogi Adityanath, against whom he issued threats merely a few months ago.