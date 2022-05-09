The Supreme Court has refused to hear the plea filed by the Communist Party against the MCD’s demolition drive against illegal encroachments in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area. As per reports, the apex court rejected the CPM’s plea, stating that none of the affected parties has been a part of the petition and it is purely political in nature.

BREAKING: Supreme Court refuses to interfere into the issue of demolition in Shaheen Bagh. SC says none of the affected parties are before the Court and the petition has been filed by a political party. “Don’t make this Court a platform for all this” SC tells the petitioners. — Nalini (@nalinisharma_) May 9, 2022

As per reports, the SC rejected the CPM plea and stated that the apex court cannot respond to any or every petition, especially one that is filed by a political party. Advocate Surendra Nath, appearing for CPM had pleaded with the SC to hear the petition and grant a 2-day stay against the demolition. However, Justice L Nageswara Rao, after observing that none of the affected parties is a part of the petition, rapped up the petitioner.

“We cannot give a pass to people to approach Supreme Court every time there is something, that too at the behest of a political party. The High Court can definitely take this up, you have been in the verandas of the Supreme Court, you should have gone to the High Court. What do you choose, either you withdraw or we’ll dismiss it”, Justice J Rao stated.

Image via LawBeat

As reported by LawBeat, SG Tushar Mehta stated before the SC that certain parties and groups are trying to portray the demolition drive as a targeted action against a particular community. However, that is not the case. He added that he has a list of people whose illegal structures have been removed.

In the end, adding that the CPM’s attempt to directly involve the Supreme Court was ‘too much’, the apex court asked the petitioner to approach the High Court on the matter.

It is notable here that there is a massive political drama underway at Shaheen Bagh nearby areas where the MCD is trying to carry out a demolition drive against illegal structures. AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and Majid Khan are in the area, telling people to oppose the drive. A large group of people were seen standing in the way of the bulldozers. Delhi Police is providing protection to MCD officials and the vehicles.