Monday, May 9, 2022
HomeNews ReportsSupreme Court rejects Communist party's petition against Shaheen Bagh demolition drive, asks them to...
FeaturedLawNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Supreme Court rejects Communist party’s petition against Shaheen Bagh demolition drive, asks them to approach High Court

In the end, adding that the CPM's attempt to directly involve the Supreme Court was 'too much', the apex court asked the petitioner to approach the High Court on the matter.

OpIndia Staff
SC rejects CPM's petition against Shaheen Bagh demolition
Supreme Court rejects CPM's petition against Shaheen Bagh demolition drive
9

The Supreme Court has refused to hear the plea filed by the Communist Party against the MCD’s demolition drive against illegal encroachments in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area. As per reports, the apex court rejected the CPM’s plea, stating that none of the affected parties has been a part of the petition and it is purely political in nature.

As per reports, the SC rejected the CPM plea and stated that the apex court cannot respond to any or every petition, especially one that is filed by a political party. Advocate Surendra Nath, appearing for CPM had pleaded with the SC to hear the petition and grant a 2-day stay against the demolition. However, Justice L Nageswara Rao, after observing that none of the affected parties is a part of the petition, rapped up the petitioner.

“We cannot give a pass to people to approach Supreme Court every time there is something, that too at the behest of a political party. The High Court can definitely take this up, you have been in the verandas of the Supreme Court, you should have gone to the High Court. What do you choose, either you withdraw or we’ll dismiss it”, Justice J Rao stated.

Image via LawBeat

As reported by LawBeat, SG Tushar Mehta stated before the SC that certain parties and groups are trying to portray the demolition drive as a targeted action against a particular community. However, that is not the case. He added that he has a list of people whose illegal structures have been removed.

In the end, adding that the CPM’s attempt to directly involve the Supreme Court was ‘too much’, the apex court asked the petitioner to approach the High Court on the matter.

It is notable here that there is a massive political drama underway at Shaheen Bagh nearby areas where the MCD is trying to carry out a demolition drive against illegal structures. AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and Majid Khan are in the area, telling people to oppose the drive. A large group of people were seen standing in the way of the bulldozers. Delhi Police is providing protection to MCD officials and the vehicles.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,748FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com