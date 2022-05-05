In a sensational disclosure, Telangana Congress President and Congress MP Revanth Reddy admitted that the mysterious lady seen with Rahul Gandhi in the Kathmandu nightclub was indeed a Chinese ambassador.

Speaking to a local media, Revanth Reddy made the stunning claim that Rahul Gandhi had met the Chinese Ambassador in a nightclub in Nepal’s Kathmandu.

Responding to a question posed by the journalist regarding the claims made by the BJP regarding the controversial images of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with a lady in Kathmandu’s nightclub, Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy said that the BJP leaders do not have the mental capacity to understand the social and family values.

He also confirmed that Rahul Gandhi had gone to Nepal to attend the wedding of his family friend Sumnima Udas, a former CNN journalist known for propagating anti-India views. During his trip, Rahul Gandhi attended a dinner party, where he was seen with a woman, who the Congress leader confirmed was the Chinese Ambassador.

“The videos of Rahul Gandhi talking to the Chinese Ambassador is in the public domain. It did not secretly happen behind closed doors, and Kathmandu is not a restricted area or enemy territory. You do not even need a passport or visa to enter Nepal. Rahul Gandhi attending the wedding of his friend is depicted as something very huge. However, it is not,” Revanth Reddy defended Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with the alleged Chinese Ambassador.

Revanth Reddy is believed to be a very close aide to Rahul Gandhi, and the recent admission by the Telangana leader will put the Congress party in an embarrassing situation as the party had claimed that he was on a personal visit to Nepal and not on a political visit.

The sensational disclosure comes just a day after India Today had published a ‘fact check’ claiming that Rahul Gandhi was not seen partying with a Chinese ambassador, instead, he was talking to a friend of the bride at the wedding he was attending.

In the fact-check, India Today had claimed that Rahul Gandhi visited the nightclub on May 2 along with five or six people. The report also stated that no Chinese ambassador was present along with Gandhi during his visit.

“He [Rahul Gandhi] was here for one and half hours. It was his personal visit. Nobody from the Chinese embassy was present with him,” India Today had quoted Rabin Shrestha, the CEO of the pub which Rahul Gandhi was allegedly seen with the Chinese envoy.

The report had claimed that the lady was a friend of the bride who was also invited to the wedding ceremony.

However, the recent admission by the Congress leader and a close aide of Rahul Gandhi has once again ignited a debate regarding whether the Gandhi-scion had really met the Chinese ambassador during his secret trip to Nepal.

Rahul Gandhi’s trip to Nepal

A video of Wayanad MP and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a pub in Nepal went viral on Wednesday.

In one video, the Congress scion, who had visited Kathmandu to attend an alleged wedding, was seen using his phone while he was seen talking to a woman in another video. It was speculated that the woman Rahul Gandhi was partying with was Hou Yanqi, the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal.

As per a report in The Kathmandu Post, Rahul Gandhi had gone to Nepal to attend the wedding of Sumnima Udas. He was accompanied by three other people and stayed at the Marriott Hotel in Kathmandu. The marriage of Udas took place on May 3, while the reception will be held on May 5 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel.