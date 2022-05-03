Viral video shows Rahul Gandhi presumably partying in Nepal

Days after it was reported that Rahul Gandhi had gone untraceable on his foreign trip, the Congress scion was presumably spotted partying in the neighbouring country of Nepal. The video came at a time Amethi MP Smriti Irani is visiting Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi’s constituency. Rahul Gandhi lost Amethi, the Gandhi family bastion, to Irani in 2019 elections.

In a Facebook post, a Nepali citizen named Bhupen Kunwar wrote, “Indian Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in LOD (Lord of the Drinks).” He had uploaded two videos that showed the presence of Gandhi in the pub, which is located in Kathmandu city of Nepal.

In one video, the Congress scion was seen using his phone while he was seen talking to a woman in another video.

The video of Rahul Gandhi, where he was seen interacting with a woman, has gone viral on Twitter.

Netizens took potshots at Rahul Gandhi for partying abroad while leaving Congress in a state of crisis. “The whole world was lecturing Rahul Gandhi to focus on the party. And now that he is seen partying in a nightclub, they are making fun of him. Not done. Please don’t confuse him!” wrote one Twitter user.

“Rahul Gandhi strengthening Congress at an international platform. Real leader, leading from the front,” wrote another user.

Rahul Gandhi strengthening Congress at an international platform.



“Couple of videos of charming & joyful Rahul Gandhi has set the social media on fire. The bottle in front of him is some kind of “Ras”. Looks like he is spending his Eid in a bar. We are happy for him,” tweeted one Shailendra Singh.

Some even speculated if the woman Rahul Gandhi was partying with was Hou Yanqi, the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal.

However, the same cannot be independently verified.

As per a report in The Kathmandu Post, Rahul Gandhi had gone to Nepal to attend the wedding of a friend named Sumnima Udas. He was accompanied by 3 other people and is currently staying at the Marriott Hotel in Kathmandu. The marriage of Udas will take place on May 3 while the reception will be held on May 5 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel.