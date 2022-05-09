Eyewitnesses have come forward to tell how Hindu symbols are easily visible in the disputed structure of Gyanvapi in Varanasi. Speaking to Times Now, Kulpati Tiwari, the former Mahant of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple stated that there is a Shivling of Baba Vishwanath Ji, and all the pillars in it are ancient.

“There are Bhagwan Vishnu, Mata Lakshmi and even the wheel of Buddhists etc., engraved on the Pillars. When I saw it back then, there used to be a coal shop at that time. The woman who ran the shop used to make food and then sell it to the customers.”

He further added, “The government tried to keep this temple safe in any way possible, so they got barricading done all around this temple. They [Muslims] say that the masjid is theirs. But those who offer namaz in the masjid, have forcibly occupied the premises. They come in large numbers to offer prayers and try to show the power of their community. I am sure that there is a temple. They are not allowing us to go to the basement because of their anarchy and polluted thinking.”

Another eyewitness, Ram Das Khatri, said, “It was a temple before. There is no doubt about it. The temple has been forcefully snatched from us (Hindus). This temple is of Hindus. You can clearly see that it is Mata Gauri, whom we call Shringar Gauri as well.”

He added, “There was Bhagwan Vishveshar inside. Nandi’s face is towards him. There is no doubt that it was a temple. It is clearly visible there is a Swastika mark. We used to sit on the roof and listen to the Satsang (religious sermons).” He was referring to the time when entry to the disputed structure was allowed before the demolition of disputed structure in Ayodhya.

It is notable here that the present disputed Gyanvapi structure used to be the original Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The idol of Lord Shiva’s ride Nandi inside the present Kashi Vishwanath premises faces toward the Gyanvapi structure.

The report stated that the temple was taken over by the government in 1983. After the disputed structure was demolished in Ayodhya, security was increased around these premises. Those people of Varanasi who are above the age of 80-90 tell stories of how they used to go inside the mosque.

While the Mahant of Kashi Vishwanath Temple claims ownership of the land, the Muslim side has failed to provide any documentation so far that can prove their ownership of the land on which the disputed structure stands.

Earlier, Times Now also talked to the videographer who had accompanied the survey team inside the disputed structure. He had said, “Today, we saw Swastik symbols at two places on the walls of the temple. There are a number of lotus symbols all over.” When asked whether he saw images of Goddesses Ganesh on the western wall of the temple (as claimed), he said, “Yes. We saw Nandi while doing a Parikrama and other Hindu religious symbols.”

A Civil Court in Varanasi will hear the matter on May 9. Notably, the team that had gone for the survey was stopped by the mosque administration. However, later the team managed to enter the premises and completed part of the survey.