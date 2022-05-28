BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari Saturday, thanked Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for speaking about the dastardly incidents of violence unleashed by TMC goons in West Bengal in May last year after Mamata Banerjee returned to power in the state. Adhikari also expressed gratitude to Yogi Adityanath for showing solidarity to WB post-poll victims while speaking on the motion of thanks on the Hon’ble UP Governor’s address to the state legislature.

Suvendu Adhikari, who had defeated the TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a closely fought battle in Nandigram during the state assembly polls held last year, Tweeted, “I earnestly extend my gratitudes to Hon’ble UP CM Shri @myogiadityanath ji for highlighting the dastardly WB post poll violence incidents, while speaking on the motion of thanks on the Hon’ble UP Governor’s address to the state legislature. Thank you for your words of solidarity.”

On Friday, while speaking on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address to the state legislature, slammed the Mamata Banerjee government over the post-poll violence in West Bengal. He stated how peacefully the elections in Uttar Pradesh were held, as compared to West Bengal’s state Assembly election held last year which was marred with violence.

Without naming Trinamool Party chief Mamata Banerjee, Yogi Adityanath recalled her visit to the state during the UP campaign to support the Samajwadi Party of Akhilesh Yadav, as he listed the number of violent incidents and the number of people including BJP workers who were killed in West Bengal in May last year.

“A ‘didi’ from West Bengal came in support of the Samajwadi Party in the elections,” he said, adding that “in all, over 12,000 incidents of violence took place in 142 of 294 assembly constituencies. 25,000 booths were affected. Over 10,000 BJP workers were forced to go to shelter houses and 57 party workers were brutally killed. Over 123 women were assaulted. About 7,000 FIRs had been filed – this was the condition there,” the UP CM said.

“The population of West Bengal is half of Uttar Pradesh. There was no pre-poll or any post-poll violence in Uttar Pradesh. This is an example of law and order,” Yogi Adityanath said.

It may be recalled that on May 2, 2022, Suvendu Adhikari had shared how West Bengal had last year during this time, plunged into violence when Mamata Banerjee returned to power. On the first anniversary of TMC’s return to power, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari shared disturbing visuals of TMC workers attacking the saffron party members to mark the occasion.

In most such incidents, the victims were BJP supporters and workers while the accused were the supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Pertinently, in March this year, the Calcutta High Court granted police protection to 303 victims of the West Bengal post-poll violence. The decision was made after petitioner Priyanka Tibrewal informed the court that the victims were being constantly threatened by local TMC goons and that the cops were reluctant to take action against the perpetrators.

OpIndia had also reached out to some of the victims of the violence and spoke to them about their horrific experiences, which they claim were overtly sponsored by West Bengal’s state machinery.

While speaking, all of the victims attributed the entire series of violence to Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, stating that their only fault was that they were affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Throughout the talk, they all said unambiguously that being a BJP voter is a crime in Bengal and being a BJP Party Worker is an absolute sin. It is just by offering one’s life, that one is absolved of this sin in Bengal.