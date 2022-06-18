Saturday, June 18, 2022
Updated:

Afghanistan: Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Kabul attacked by ISIS Khurasan terrorists, three blasts, casualties reported

The president of the Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Guru Gobind Singh Karte Parwan confirmed that the terrorists open fired at the Sikh religious place in the city.

OpIndia Staff
Armed gunmen storm Kabul Gurdwara, casualties suspected
Image source- The Indian Express
On Saturday, Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Afghanistan’s Kabul was attacked by terrorists belonging to the ISIS Khurasan. The president of the Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Guru Gobind Singh Karte Parwan confirmed that the terrorists open fired at the Sikh religious place in the city.

“Gunmen have opened fire in the gurdwara. We are on the other side of the building right now. Some people are suspected to be dead, but details will be clear only when we move inside”, President Gurnam Singh was quoted.

According to the initial reports, there were around 25 people inside the Gurudwara when the attack took place. The terrorists are also said to have planted multiple bombs inside the Gurudwara. Though three explosions were heard this morning, the data of exact number of casualties is not yet confirmed.

Speaking to OpIndia, RK Singh, National Spokesperson BJP, said, “It is an unfortunate incident. I would request government to evacuate 165 Sikhs from Afghanistan at the earliest.” Reportedly, Gurudwara Karte Parwan is the central Gurudwara for the Sikh community in Afghanistan’s Kabul. The terrorists executed the attack at around 6 am local time when the Sikhs had gathered at the spot for ‘Parkash’, the morning prayer.

This is not the first time when a Gurudwara in Afghanistan’s Kabul has been attacked. Earlier in 2020, a lone Islamic State terrorist had rampaged through a Gurudwara in the heart of the Afghan capital, killing 25 worshipers and injuring eight. The terrorist had lobbed grenades and fired his automatic rifle into the crowd.

In the current case, the attack is suspected to have been carried out by the ISIS Khurasan. Three blasts have been reported from the spot resulting in suspected unconfirmed casualties. The story is developing. Details will be added once more information is available.

