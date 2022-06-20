On June 20, co-founder of propaganda website Alt News Mohammed Zubair deleted dozens of tweets from his official Twitter account, zoo_bear. The change in the number of tweets was first reported by a Twitter user, The Hawk Eye. In a tweet, he said, “Since the Hinduphobic posts exposed on 13-14 Jun midnight, and confessed by related FB page deletion, Md Zubair’s extra-noisy Twitter activity slashed from an average of 44 tweets per day to -2 tweets per day. He deleted 28 tweets today (20-Jun).”

Since the H!nduphobic posts expose on 13-14Jun midnight, & confessed by related FB page deletion, Md Zubair’s extra-noisy twitter activity slashed from an average of 44 tweets per day to -2 tweets per day.



He deleted 28 tweets today (20-Jun). pic.twitter.com/X9Mel1CAR6 — The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) June 20, 2022

After checking, OpIndia could confirm that 28 Tweets have indeed gone missing from his Twitter account. On further investigation, we found that netizens have managed to get some of those selected tweets even after deletion. Further, more tweets were found during our investigation that could be deemed as Hinduphobic.

28 tweets were deleted on June 20. Source: Social Blade.

Which tweets were deleted?

It is unclear which tweets were deleted by Zubair on June 20. However, we found that the tweet where he gloated about creating a parody Facebook page, ‘Unofficial Sususwamy,’ has been deleted. Here is the screenshot of that post. It is not possible to be 100% sure if this tweet was one of the 28 tweets deleted on June 20.

Now-deleted tweet of Zubair. Image source: Twitter/SidharthDas2001

Zubair’s Tweets targeting Hindus went viral

On June 13 and June 14, several netizens dug out Zubair’s posts targeting Hindu Gods after he deleted his Facebook account. He had deleted his Facebook account after several of his posts went viral on social media platforms where he had mocked Hindu Gods. It is unclear if he has deleted the Facebook account for good or deactivated it for now.