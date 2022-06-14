Netizens on Twitter are dredging up old tweets of AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair after a social media user on Monday highlighted how the ‘fact-checker’ who instigated the blasphemy threats against Nupur Sharma has a history of making derogatory posts over Hinduism and Hindu Gods.

After being exposed for his Hinduphobic posts, Zubair quickly pulled down his Facebook account, perhaps to scrub it clean of its controversial content. However, social media users pointed out how Zubair has been a serial offender, and his offences are not restricted to Facebook alone but extend well into the Twitter realm.

A raft of social media users dug up old tweets from the AltNews co-founder where he made uncharitable comments on Hindu beliefs and made Hindu Gods the object of his ridicule. They have demanded the arrest of AltNews co-founder who had recently triggered a barrage of blasphemy threats against Nupur Sharma for her comments on Prophet Muhammad derived from authentic Islamic Hadiths.

For instance, in 2018, Zubair tweeted what appeared like a photoshopped picture of a hotel to insinuate that ‘Honeymoon Hotel’ had changed to ‘Hanuman Hotel’ after 2014, the year when PM Modi came to power at the centre.

Lord Hanuman maintained celibacy through out his presence during Treta yuga-Dwapara Yuga and continues to be even in this Kali Yuga.



Comparing Honeymoon with Lord Hanuman is worst kind of blasphemy. 😣 https://t.co/lFVP8TAwPL — Prof Maithun  (@Being_Humor) June 14, 2022

In yet another tweet, Zubair mocked Lord Hanuman in his bid to take a swipe at the BJP.

Arrest this idiot as he is mocking our beloved Bajarang Bali !! @HMOIndia @AmitShah plz take against this moron for this post !! He is openly mocking Hindu deities!! Thank you 🙏 https://t.co/9DXcMg2Xac — Shiv Dayal Sharma (@ShivDay84342914) June 14, 2022

In a tweet from 2018, Zubair mocked Hindu scriptures by using a photoshopped picture to depict Mahabharata’s Sanjay showing a “Facebook live video” of the Kurukshetra war to Dhritrashtra.

Will he delete his Twitter account now?



How many times will these people mock Hinduism? https://t.co/6fpYdn6CdI — Arun Pudur 🇮🇳 (@arunpudur) June 14, 2022

Take a look at Hιnduphobιc posts done by @zoo_bear co-founder of @AltNews, all these posts hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and this is just an iota of his thoughts(Which he forgot to delete).



Don’t forget that he is the man who instigated bIαsphemy charges on Nupur. pic.twitter.com/5I6XAxFxrG — Mikku ࿗ (@effucktivehumor) June 14, 2022

On Monday, days after India witnessed violent protests that saw Islamists running riot, indulging in violence over the alleged insult of Prophet Muhammad, Twitter user The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeye) shared a collage of past tweets and posts by Mohammed Zubair mocking Hindu Gods and beliefs.

In one of the tweets shared by The Hawk Eye, Zubair is seen mocking Shivling and comparing it with the top view of the Vatican City. He said the post comparing Shivling with the Vatican City inspired him to come up with a parody Facebook page ‘Unofficial: Subramanian Swamy’ in 2014.

Apparently, one of the posts on the Facebook page ‘Unofficial Mohammed Zubair‘ mocks Arun Govil to take a swipe at Lord Ram, suggesting that ISRO must consult the actor because he would know more about the rocketry.

Another post by ‘Unofficial Mohammed Zubair’ shows an underwater aeroplane with the caption: “Breaking: Underwater Pushpak Vimana used by Raavan 5000 years found in the Indian Ocean.”

Besides ridiculing Hindu Gods, Zubair has also poked fun at Hindu beliefs and took a dig at Sanskrit, regarded as one of the most important languages of Hinduism and the means of communication by the Hindu Gods.

As his Hinduphobic posts started getting traction, with netizens sharing screenshots to highlight how Zubair has been moving and hurting the sentiments of Hindus, the AltNews co-founder quietly pulled down his Facebook page.