On June 8, Bhim Sena Chief Nawab Satpal Tanwar issued a bounty on former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her remarks on Prophet Mohammed’s life that have been deemed ‘blasphemous’ by certain groups. Earlier, he had said he would make her do ‘Mujra’ in front of him before punishing her for the remarks.

Bhim Sena Chief Nawab Satpal Tanwar issued a bounty on Nupur Sharma. Source: Facebook/Nawab Satpal Tanwar.

In his statement, Tanwar said, “Bharatiya Janata Party’s Nupur Sharma has done blasphemy in the name of Nabi. Nupur Sharma has hurt crores of Muslims living in the country. Nupur Sharma has hurt crores of Indians. Nupur Sharma has insulted the country across the world. Nupur Sharma has insulted Prophet Muhammad. Nupur Sharma’s crime is not forgivable. She deserves to be hanged.”

Nawab Satpal Tanwar issues bounty on Nupur Sharma’s tongue from OpIndia Videos on Vimeo.

He added, “Bhim Sena Chief Nawab Satpal Tanwar announces Rs 1 crore reward for Whoever brings tongue of Nupur Sharma. Nupur Sharma is insulting Indians across the world. Nupur Sharma is working on the behest of the BJP and RSS. Nupur Sharma is the real mastermind of Kanpur violence. Modi Government and Yogi Government must arrest her immediately and throw her in jail. However, no legal action is being taken against her. This is why I, Bhim Sena Chief Nawab Satpal Tanwar, announce a reward of Rs 1 crore for whoever brings tongue of Nupur Sharma.”

This is not the only inflammatory statement he gave against Nupur Sharma. Earlier, he said he would make her do mujra in front of him.

Bhim Sena chief said he would make Nupur Sharma do Mujra in front of him. Source: Twitter/Nawab Satpal Tanwar

He said, “I trust myself. If the government of this country, the government of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath and Narendra Modi are not capable of taking action against Nupur Sharma, they should hand over her to Nawab Satpal Tanwar. I will make her do mujra in public. I will make her do mujra in front of me. Then I will punish her as I like. Bring her to Satpal’s court. If Nupur Sharma is presented in Satpal’s court, the whole country will see that dancer doing mujra in front of Nawab Satpal Tanwar.”

Nawab Satpal Tanwar wants to “punish” Nupur Sharma from OpIndia Videos on Vimeo.

Tanwar’s Twitter account was suspended soon after he released the video.

Satpal’s account was suspended after the video was released. Source: Twitter

However, the videos are still available on his Facebook profile. He also leaked Sharma’s address.

Bhim Sena Chief leaked Nupur Sharma’s address on Facebook. Source: Facebook/Nawab Satpal Tanwar. (OpIndia has masked the address)

The controversy around Nupur Sharma’s remarks

On May 26, Nupur Sharma participated in a debate on Times Now, where she retaliated against the Muslim panellist who was continuously abusing Bhagwan Shiv and the Hindu faith. Her remarks were taken out of context by the likes of Alt News’ Mohammed Zubair, and he started a campaign against her. Several Islamists and liberals chipped in, and the whole controversy swirled into international propaganda against India after an online campaign ran on Twitter and other social media platforms. In the end, BJP suspended Nupur Sharma pending an inquiry, but the threats and statements against Sharma and India did not stop. In the latest updates, the terror organization Al-Qaeda has issued a threat to India over Sharma’s remarks.