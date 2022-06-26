On Sunday (June 24 ), a helicopter ferrying Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had to make an emergency landing in the Holy city of Varanasi.

As per initial reports, Yogi Adityanath was en route to Lucknow when a bird hit his helicopter, forcing an emergency landing. District Magistrate (Varanasi) Kaushal Raj Sharma, had confirmed the development. Moments after the helicopter took off from the airport, a bird hit one of its windows. The pilot then made an emergency landing at police lines ground in Varanasi. The chopper landed safely and nobody was injured in the incident.

The Chief Minister was then taken back to the circuit house in Varanasi. Later, he travelled to Babatpur airport via road, following which he boarded a State-run plane for Lucknow.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s helicopter had to make an emergency landing due to a bird hit. @myogiadityanath #YogiAdityanath pic.twitter.com/q7Zxig9Hiz — Rajan Kumar Jha (@RealRajanjha) June 26, 2022

Reportedly, Yogi Adityanth had been in Varanasi since Saturday (June 23) to review the law and order situation and development works in the city. He had stayed overnight in Varanasi and was scheduled to depart for Lucknow on Sunday (June 24) morning.

During his stay in Varanasi, Yogi Adityanath also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Man threatens to kill Yogi Adityanath and bomb Gorakhnath Temple

On Friday (June 24), a few journalists gloated upon the discovery that the man who operated under Muslim aliases such as ‘Rashid’ and ‘Suleman’, and had threatened to kill UP CM Yogi Adityanath and bomb Gorakhnath Temple turned out to be a Hindu, identified as ‘Sonu Singh’.

Nevertheless, in this case, the propagandists carefully omitted to mention a key detail about ‘Sonu Singh’ that he is a member of the ‘Bhim Army’. On February 4 this year, a Twitter handle named Lady Don threatened to blow up Gorakhnath Temple and kill CM Yogi Adityanath.

In the first tweet, it was written that a bomb was planted on the UP assembly in Lucknow, railway station and bus stand. The account further mentioned that Bhim Sena President Seema Singh will kill the Chief Minister by posing as a human bomb.

In the subsequent tweet, Lady Don said that Suleman Bhai planted a bomb at eight places in Gorakhnath Math, and the CM’s rags will fly away.