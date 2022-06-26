Sunday, June 26, 2022
HomeNews ReportsHelicopter carrying UP CM Yogi Adityanath forced to make emergency landing in Varanasi
News Reports
Updated:

Helicopter carrying UP CM Yogi Adityanath forced to make emergency landing in Varanasi

After the emergency landing at police lines ground, Yogi Adityanath boarded a State-run plane for Lucknow.

OpIndia Staff
Chopper of Yogi Adityanath forced to make emergency landing: Details
Yogi Adityanath, chopper of the UP CM, images via Indian Express
3

On Sunday (June 24 ), a helicopter ferrying Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had to make an emergency landing in the Holy city of Varanasi.

As per initial reports, Yogi Adityanath was en route to Lucknow when a bird hit his helicopter, forcing an emergency landing. District Magistrate (Varanasi) Kaushal Raj Sharma, had confirmed the development. Moments after the helicopter took off from the airport, a bird hit one of its windows. The pilot then made an emergency landing at police lines ground in Varanasi. The chopper landed safely and nobody was injured in the incident.

The Chief Minister was then taken back to the circuit house in Varanasi. Later, he travelled to Babatpur airport via road, following which he boarded a State-run plane for Lucknow.

Reportedly, Yogi Adityanth had been in Varanasi since Saturday (June 23) to review the law and order situation and development works in the city. He had stayed overnight in Varanasi and was scheduled to depart for Lucknow on Sunday (June 24) morning.

During his stay in Varanasi, Yogi Adityanath also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Man threatens to kill Yogi Adityanath and bomb Gorakhnath Temple

On Friday (June 24), a few journalists gloated upon the discovery that the man who operated under Muslim aliases such as ‘Rashid’ and ‘Suleman’, and had threatened to kill UP CM Yogi Adityanath and bomb Gorakhnath Temple turned out to be a Hindu, identified as ‘Sonu Singh’.

Nevertheless, in this case, the propagandists carefully omitted to mention a key detail about ‘Sonu Singh’ that he is a member of the ‘Bhim Army’. On February 4 this year, a Twitter handle named Lady Don threatened to blow up Gorakhnath Temple and kill CM Yogi Adityanath.

In the first tweet, it was written that a bomb was planted on the UP assembly in Lucknow, railway station and bus stand. The account further mentioned that Bhim Sena President Seema Singh will kill the Chief Minister by posing as a human bomb.

In the subsequent tweet, Lady Don said that Suleman Bhai planted a bomb at eight places in Gorakhnath Math, and the CM’s rags will fly away.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,246FollowersFollow
27,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com