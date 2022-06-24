Friday, June 24, 2022
Updated:

Man threatens to kill Yogi Adityanath and bomb Gorakhnath Temple; propagandists use his Hindu identity to hide his links to anti-Hindu outfit Bhim Army

Propagandists on Twitter highlighted that 'Sonu Singh' used Muslim aliases to issue threats against UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Gorakhnath Temple. But they abstained from mentioning that Sonu Singh is a member of the Bhim Army.

OpIndia Staff
Muslim
Propagandists tried to conceal Bhim Army links of a man who issued death threats to Yogi Adityanath
Earlier today, a few journalists gloated upon the discovery that the man who operated under Muslim aliases such as ‘Rashid’ and ‘Suleman’, and had threatened to kill UP CM Yogi Adityanath and bomb Gorakhnath Temple turned out to be a Hindu, identified as ‘Sonu Singh’.

Soon after it was revealed that the man who had threatened to blow up the Gorakhnath Temple and vowed to kill UP CM Yogi Adityanath turned out to be a Hindu, several propagandists, including some notable journalists, took to Twitter to share the development, although with limited details about the case, with information inconvenient to their propaganda conveniently left out.

Ashraf Hussain, a journalist by profession, took to Twitter to insinuate that the case was a conspiracy to defame Muslims. He stated that Sonu Singh created the ‘Lady Don’ account and used Muslim aliases for threatening bomb blasts at the Gorakhnath Temple.

Source: Twitter

Another ‘journalist’, Ranvijay Singh, who has written for dubious organisations such as IndiaSpend, a firm that infamously commissioned a hate tracker that was strongly biased against the Hindu victims and twisted facts to reinforce Muslim victimhood, also partook in this exercise of sharing incomplete information about the ‘Sonu Singh’ case.

propagandists
Source: Twitter

Several other social media users too shared partial information about the case to allege how Hindu criminals took up fake identities to defame Muslims.

Ironically, these social media users, including Ashraf and Ranvijay, have been evidently mute on the rising cases of love jihad, when Muslim men feign Hindu identities to entrap Hindu women into relationships and then pressurise them into embracing Islam.

Propagandists conveniently conceal Sonu Singh’s links to Bhim Army

Nevertheless, in this case, the propagandists carefully omitted to mention a key detail about ‘Sonu Singh’, who was caught issuing death threats against UP CM Yogi Adityanath and had threatened to bomb Gorakhnath Temple. While Ashraf, Ranvijay and others focused their attention on Sonu assuming Muslim identities, they refused to highlight that Sonu Singh is a member of the ‘Bhim Army’.

On February 4 this year, a Twitter handle named Lady Don threatened to blow up Gorakhnath Temple and kill CM Yogi Adityanath. In the first tweet, it was written that a bomb was planted on the UP assembly in Lucknow, railway station and bus stand.

The account further mentioned that Bhim Sena President Seema Singh will kill the Chief Minister by posing as a human bomb. In the subsequent tweet, Lady Don said that Suleman Bhai planted a bomb at eight places in Gorakhnath Math, and the CM’s rags will fly away.

After the tweet, the police registered a case against the threatening person and started investigating the matter. Investigation revealed that Lady Don is not a woman but a man, identified as Sonu Singh, a resident of Ahmedpur under Sirsaganj police station area of Firozabad district, and a member of Bhim Army.

Bhim Army and its questionable antecedents

Bhim Army, which touts itself as an ‘Ambedkarite’ and Dalit rights organisation, is an outfit that often partners with Islamists to indulge in anti-Hindu activities. It had famously thrown its weight behind the anti-CAA protests in India against a law that fast-tracked the citizenship process of religious persecuted minorities from three neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have come to India as refugees before December 31, 2014.

In September 2021, social media websites were awash with a video of the Bhim Army woman president Seem Singh wherein she had threatened to bomb UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Bhim Army was also named in the Hathras riots conspiracy. In June 2021, an audio of a Bhim Army member vowing to rape upper-caste girls had gone viral. A year before that, abusive and vile tweets against BJP leaders by Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad had stormed the internet, provoking demands for his suspension from the microblogging platform.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

