In the midst of the controversy over the contentious statements on Prophet Mohammad by BJP leaders and the objection by several Muslim countries, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesman Arindam Bagchi has informed that the issue was not mentioned during meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his visiting Iranian counterpart Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. He stated that some people’s comments and tweets do not reflect the views of the state.

Arindam Bagchi addressed a weekly media briefing on 9th June 2022. During this briefing, he said, “We have made it pretty clear that the tweets and comments don’t reflect the views of the government. This has been conveyed to our interlocutors as also the fact that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comments and tweets. The issue was not raised during that conversation.”

MEA says Comment row not raised between EAM Jaishankar & Iranian counterpart during talks https://t.co/X5qpzsQtx4 — Republic (@republic) June 9, 2022

When asked about the tweets posted by Iran’s external affairs ministry which quoted the so-called talks between NSA Ajit Doval and Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian about the controversial remarks about the Prophet Muhammad, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “As far as the discussion between the senior officials like NSA and the Iranian minister is concerned, I would not make any comment on that. But the social media posts which you are referring to, kindly check it once again, the posts have already been taken down by them.”

It may be noted that earlier it was reported that Iran had clamed that NSA Ajit Doval had said during his meeting with the Iranian minister that the offenders of insulting Islam offenders will be “dealt with in such a way that others will learn a lesson”. The Iranian side had released a readout attributing the quote to Doval, claiming that he had reaffirmed the Indian government’s respect for the founder of Prophet Mohammad.

“Ajit Doval reaffirmed the Indian government and officials’ respect for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), saying offenders will be dealt with, at the government and related bodies levels, in such a way that others will learn a lesson,” he readout released by Iranian foreign ministry had said. the Iranian ministry had added that they welcome the suspension of Nupur Sharma and Navin Kumar Jindal from the party, saying that “Muslims are satisfied with the stance of Indian officials in dealing with the culprits.”

However, the MEA spokesperson has informed that Iran has pulled down this readout.

I don’t like to comment on comments b/w senior dignitaries…My understanding is that what you are referring to in a readout has been pulled down (by Iran): MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi when asked about NSA & Iranian Foreign Minister meeting in wake of the controversial remark pic.twitter.com/8cxQdyFSy1 — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2022

On the occasion of Abdollahian’s visit to India, EAM Jaishankar reviewed bilateral cooperation in areas such as commerce, health, connectivity, and people-to-people linkages. While the government has dissociated itself from the objectionable comments, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suspended Nupur Sharma and dismissed Naveen Jindal, and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has stated that the opinions of selected individuals do not represent those of the government.

Wide ranging discussion with FM @Amirabdolahian of Iran.



Reviewed our bilateral cooperation, including in trade, connectivity, health and people to people ties.



Exchanged views on global and regional regional issues including JCPOA, Afghanistan and Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/eADoLWkyiE — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 8, 2022

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is on a 3-day visit to India, and he held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday. Reportedly, Jaishankar and Amir-Abdollahian discussed multiple issues in their meeting, including bilateral cooperation, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the situation in Afghanistan and the Iran Nuclear deal. Jaishankar had tweeted that they reviewed bilateral cooperation between the two countries, including in trade, connectivity, health and people to people ties. However, the matter of comments of BJP leaders were not mentioned in the meeting, as confirmed by the MEA spokesperson today.

The Iranian minister also called on Prime Minister Modi.