Friday, June 10, 2022
News Reports
Updated:

After mosque announcement calls for beheadings of anyone who opposes hijab and Azan, stone-pelting reported amid curfew in Bhaderwah

The situation in the region is tense, and police have initiated an inquiry into the reported hateful remarks announced from the mosque, warning residents against taking the law into their own hands, as per reports.

OpIndia Staff
Jammu mosque hate speech row: Stone pelting on forces in Bhaderwah
Representative image. (Source: ABP News)
6

Stone pelting on security forces has been reported in the Bhaderwah locality of the Jammu region in Jammu & Kashmir, as per sources. A curfew has been enforced in the region after members of the Hindu community took to the streets to protest hate speech emerging from a mosque.

The situation in the region is tense, and police have initiated an inquiry into the reported hateful remarks announced from the mosque, warning residents against taking the law into their own hands. The army was called in to do a flag march on Thursday evening as tensions in the neighbourhood reached their peak.

Times Now reported that continuous stone pelting was reported from near the mosque and the local authorities had to shut down the internet in the area. Stones were pelted from nearby houses too.

This comes after a video of a hate speech delivered through a mosque in Bhaderwah, Jammu and Kashmir, went viral, spewing hatred against local Hindus and sparking outrage on social media. The incident happened at the Jamia Masjid in Bhaderwah, Doda district, Jammu, when a Muslim cleric openly threatened Nupur Sharma and those who backed her over comments she made on a television broadcast regarding Prophet Mohammad.

In a video posted on Thursday, a preacher is heard instructing that Hindus “consume cow urine and bathe in cow dung.” The preacher said that if anyone opposed the hijab and Azaan, the government should arrest them otherwise Muslims must behead them.

It is worth noting that dramatic violence occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district last Friday, only days after BJP Spokeswoman Nupur Sharma got death threats for allegedly committing ‘blasphemy’ against Prophet Muhammad. The Muslim community in the neighbourhood had called for a shutdown to oppose Sharma, and the demonstration turned violent with stone-pelting after Friday prayers.

Searched termsjammu mosque, hate speech, maulana hate speech
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

