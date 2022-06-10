Friday, June 10, 2022
Jammu hate speech from mosque: Curfew imposed, case registered, Minister Jitendra Singh says ‘elders should sit together to maintain harmony’

A preacher is heard in a video from Thursday suggesting that Hindus drink cow urine and bathe in cow dung. The preacher warned that if individuals talk about hijab and Azaan, the authorities should arrest them or Muslims will behead them.

Jammu mosque hate speech: Curfew imposed in area, minister calls to maintain peace
Representative image. (Source: thenorthlines.com)
On Thursday, a curfew was imposed in Bhaderwah, Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, after members of the Hindu community came to the streets to protest hate speech emanating from a mosque after a video from the area went viral.

Police have opened an investigation into the reported provocative remarks and have cautioned locals from taking the law into their own hands. Officials say the Army was called in to perform a flag march on Thursday evening as tensions rose in the neighbourhood following provocative statements made from a mosque.

This comes after a video of a hate speech from a mosque in Bhaderwah in Jammu & Kashmir went viral, infuriating local Hindus and the social media. The incident occurred at the Jamia Masjid in Bhaderwah, Doda district, Jammu, where a Muslim cleric publicly threatened to behead Nupur Sharma and those who supported her because of statements she made on a TV broadcast about Prophet Mohammad, which led to her suspension from the party.

A preacher is heard in a video from Thursday suggesting that Hindus drink cow urine and bathe in cow dung. The preacher warned that if individuals talk about hijab and Azaan, the authorities should arrest them or Muslims will behead them.

Meanwhile, cabinet minister Dr Jitendra Singh has urged the people of the two communities to maintain harmony in the region. In a tweet, Dr Singh stated, “I am deeply disturbed by the unpleasant situation that developed in #Bhaderwah yesterday. I humbly appeal to the elders and the heads of the two communities to sit together to maintain the traditional harmony for which the beautiful town of Bhaderwah has always been known for.”

He further said, “I am in constant touch with DC Doda Sh Vikas Sharma and Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sh Ramesh Kumar. DC Doda and SSP Doda are presently camping in Bhaderwah and personally monitoring the situation.”

As these threats continue to haunt suspended BJP Spokeswoman Nupur Sharma, she has also received threats from extremist organisations on the other side of the border. Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) supporters in Pakistan pledged a monetary prize of 5 million Pakistani rupees (about 19.5 lakh INR) for anybody who would behead Nupur for allegedly committing ‘blasphemy.’

Following Sharma’s words, a slew of FIRs were filed against her, and open calls for her assassination were made. Eventually, the terrorist group Al Qaeda threatened India with terror attacks as a response to the controversy.

