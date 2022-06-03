Days after BJP Spokeswoman Nupur Sharma received death threats for allegedly committing ‘blasphemy’ against Prophet Muhammad, severe violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district over it. The Muslim community had given a call for a shutdown in the area to protest against Sharma, and the shutdown turned violent after the Friday prayers.

In Kanpur: Clash between two group over the closure of the market, Pelted stones on each other. Police officers & forces of many police stations reached the spot to control the situation. pic.twitter.com/0zQRpLlXfL — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) June 3, 2022

According to the reports, the members from the Muslim community clashed with the State Police and other civilians and pelted stones in the Becongunj area near Yatimkhana. Controversy erupted after Muslim leader Hayat Zafar Hashmi called for ‘market bandh’ in protest against the alleged remarks made by Sharma last week.

#kanpurviolence: मुस्लिम नेता हयात ज़फ़र हाशमी के बाजार बंद आह्वान के बाद शुरू हुआ विवाद, जमकर हुआ पथराव तो कई राउंड फ़ायर के साथ कानपुर पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज, इसके बाद भी रुक-रुककर होता रहा पथराव, हालात तनावपूर्ण, 12 थानों की पुलिस फ़ोर्स मौक़े पर पहुँची। — KhabarIndia (@_KhabarIndia) June 3, 2022

Hundreds of Islamists joined the protest on June 3 and began to pelt stones after the Friday Namaz. The Police responded to the violence and lathi-charged some of the protesters. While they tried to get the situation under control, fierce stone pelting continued intermittently.

Reports mention that the Islamists also carried out a procession to protest against the BJP spokesperson and a couple of shots were also fired. The police, taking cognizance of the event, have deployed the staff of around 12 police stations in the area.

At least six people have been injured in the violence that broke out on the day when both the Prime Minister and the President of India are in the state. Top investors of the country are also currently attending Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit 2022 ceremony in Kanpur to explore investment opportunities.