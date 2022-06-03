Friday, June 3, 2022
HomeEditor's picksViolence erupts in Kanpur as Islamists protest against BJP leader Nupur Sharma, hundreds pelt...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Violence erupts in Kanpur as Islamists protest against BJP leader Nupur Sharma, hundreds pelt stones at Police after Friday Namaz

The Muslim community had given a call for a shutdown in the area to protest against Sharma, and the shutdown turned violent after the Friday prayers.

OpIndia Staff
Violence erupts in Kanpur as Islamists protest against the BJP leader Nupur Sharma after Namaz
Stone pelting at the Police Force in Kanpur
172

Days after BJP Spokeswoman Nupur Sharma received death threats for allegedly committing ‘blasphemy’ against Prophet Muhammad, severe violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district over it. The Muslim community had given a call for a shutdown in the area to protest against Sharma, and the shutdown turned violent after the Friday prayers.

According to the reports, the members from the Muslim community clashed with the State Police and other civilians and pelted stones in the Becongunj area near Yatimkhana. Controversy erupted after Muslim leader Hayat Zafar Hashmi called for ‘market bandh’ in protest against the alleged remarks made by Sharma last week.

Hundreds of Islamists joined the protest on June 3 and began to pelt stones after the Friday Namaz. The Police responded to the violence and lathi-charged some of the protesters. While they tried to get the situation under control, fierce stone pelting continued intermittently.

Reports mention that the Islamists also carried out a procession to protest against the BJP spokesperson and a couple of shots were also fired. The police, taking cognizance of the event, have deployed the staff of around 12 police stations in the area.

At least six people have been injured in the violence that broke out on the day when both the Prime Minister and the President of India are in the state. Top investors of the country are also currently attending Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit 2022 ceremony in Kanpur to explore investment opportunities.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
589,038FollowersFollow
27,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com