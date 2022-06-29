Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, was beheaded by Islamists Riyaz Jabbar and Gaus Mohammad on 28th June 2022 for supporting the allegedly blasphemous remarks by Bharatiya Janata Party’s former spokesperson Nupur Sharma about the Prophet Muhammad. BJP leader Kapil Mishra floated a fundraiser to help the family members of the poor deceased tailor. Within 24 hours the fundraiser completed its target of pooling Rs 1 crore. As the help is still coming in for the family of Kanhaiya Lal, the fundraiser is expected to complete the target of Rs. 1.25 crore very soon.

As the news of the barbaric beheading spread and the video of the incident and the testimony of the killers went viral, BJP leader Kapil Mishra took an initiative and floated a fundraiser on the fundraising platform Crowdkash. He also posted a video to appeal to people to donate. In this video, he said, “Kanhaiya Lal Ji was brutally killed in the name of religion. We cannot leave their family in this situation. We have resolved to build a financial help for the family and we aim to raise a fund of Rs. 1 crore. I will personally visit the family and hand over the amount to them. I appeal to people to donate to this cause.”

Kapil Mishra also talked to Kanhaiya Lal’s son. In another tweet, he shared the information about this. Kapil Mishra tweeted, “I just had a brief talk with Kanhaiya Lal Ji’s son Yash. I told him that we all are with them in this hour of grief. We all are indebted to this family. Hindus all over the world bow to the supreme sacrifice by Kanhaiya Lal Ji. We will not leave their family aside. Yash is a bright son of a brave father.”

After completing the target of Rs 1 crore, Kapil Mishra thanked all donors and in the same tweet, he said that the fundraiser will donate Rs 25 Lakhs to Ishwar Singh who was seriously injured in an attempt to save Kanhaiya Lal.

Kapil Mishra tweeted, “Jai Shri Ram. Thank you all. Rupees one crore are collected in less than 24 hours. My tears can’t stop. Hindus stand together with the family of Kanhaiya Ji. Hindu Ecosystem. We will also give ₹ 25 Lakh to Ishwar Singh Ji who is in hospital.”