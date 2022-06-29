Riyaz Jabbar and Gaus Mohammed, the main accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case of Udaipur, are in the police custody. According to reports, accused Riyaz Jabbar has a history of inciting the people for outrage. It has come to light that even in the past, the murder accused Riyaz created a large network to instigate the public sentiments in the surrounding areas of Udaipur and Bhilwara. Though Riyaz’s family members have condemned his actions, their main focus looked to be that of alienating themselves from the accused. According to the family members, he is in no way connected to the family for the last twenty years.

Riyaz Jabbar is a resident of Asind in Bhilwara who left his home 20 years ago and moved to Udaipur. According to his family, they don’t know where did Riyaz Jabbar live all these years, when and whom did he marry and what did he do for his livelihood. Meanwhile, Riyaz Jabbar had built a large network in Udaipur where he used to instigate the people on various issues.

Riyaz Jabbar burnt an effigy of a policeman

According to sources, it was the same Riyaz Jabbar who had burnt an effigy of a policeman an year ago over a minor dispute. Last year Riyaz Jabbar created a ruckus in the Hathipole police station area. As the police force reached the spot to control the situation, Riyaz Jabbar started quarrelling with the policemen. While calming him down, an assistant sub inspector of police unknowingly touched Riyaz Jabbar’s beard. Riyaz Jabbar was so enraged over this incident, that he gathered a mob of hundreds within a few minutes and burnt an effigy of the policeman there.

The family keeps a safe distance

After Kanhaiya Lal’s murder in Udaipur, a heavy police force is deployed near Riyaz Jabbar’s home in Asind. According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the accused Riyaz’s elder brother Abdul Ayyub Lohar said, “Riyaz is the 10th sibling amongst us. I am the second. In 2001, our elder sister passed away, after which Riyaz moved to Udaipur and stayed there. He worked there and he married there. I don’t exactly know what was his job.”

Abdul Ayyub Lohar further said, “We did not have any communication for the last 20-22 years. Last night I came to know that he did this (Kanhaiya Lal’s murder). He has done a wrong act. The law will punish to the one who commits a crime. It is wrong to do such an act in the name of religion. Even though he is our brother, he will get punishment for the crime. He was not like this, when he used to live with us. We don’t know who influenced him after moving to Udaipur. He did not contact the family after that. We don’t know whom did he marry.”

The other murder accused Gaus Mohammad

Riyaz Jabbar and Gaus Mohammad together went to Kanhaiya Lal’s shop and beheaded him for supporting Nupur Sharma’s alleged insulting remarks on the Prophet Muhammad. Gaus Mohammad is a resident of Udaipur. He lives in a rented house in the Khanjipeer area. Gaus Mohammad works as a welder in Udaipur. He is also ivolved in property dealings. He is a close associate of Riyaz Jabbar for the last many years.