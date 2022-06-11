Islamists have come to streets all over India in the last few days to protest against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her remarks on Prophet Mohammad. While BJP has suspended her from the party and distanced itself from her comments, Sharma has been receiving support from ordinary people online and offline. Now, several Hindu seers have openly taken a stand to back Nupur Sharma in this case.

At the Dharma Parishad held at Kashi, Hindu saints have clearly said that those threatening Nupur Sharma should be arrested and punished. They also condemned the violence that erupted at various places in the country after the Friday Namaz on 10th June 2022. Hindu saints have warned the Islamists that they will also take this battle to the streets. In all, 16 such resolutions are passed in the Dharma Parishad held at Kashi on 10th June 2022 in which a large number of saints and sages from various Akhadas were present.

The Dharma Parishad was held at Sudam Kuti of Har Teerath of Varanasi. Chief of the Paatal Puri Math, Mahant Balak Das presided over the meeting. Head priests and chiefs of various Maths, Peethas, and Akhadas in Kashi were present at this meeting along with many other Hindu saints and sages.

Mahant Balak Das said, “Our country is ruled by the Constitution and not by Sharia. We will not tolerate anyone saying any bad thing about the Hindu Dharma. Nupur Sharma is the daughter of India and none of the comments being made about her is forgivable in any way. We will give a befitting reply to those who are attacking our Dharma.”

As the Dharma Parishad proceeded on Friday 10th June, news of the violent demonstrations by the Islamists after Namaz in different cities arrived. Following this, the issue of Nupur Sharma was discussed in the Dharma Sansad and several resolutions were presented and 16 of them were unanimously accepted.

Hindu saints attending this Dharma Parishad stood firm with Nupur Sharma. They said that as far as the issue of the comments about Prophet Mohammad is concerned, all of them are firmly backing Nupur Sharma and those threatening her should be arrested under the National Security Act. The sages also demanded that security should be provided to Afsar Baba who fearlessly spoke the truth of Gyanvapi and Mahadev. Hindu Dharmik leaders in this meeting condemned the attack on Afsar Baba for speaking out the truth. It is notable that Afsar Baba had said that Kashi is the city of Baba Bholenath and Gyanvapi complex belongs to him and it must be returned to the ones who own it.

Hindu saints attending the Dharma Parishad expressed their dissent towards violence carried out on the streets by the Muslim mobs. They demanded that the state government and the union government should take strict action against the conspirators who are responsible for this anarchy.

The Hindu sages decided that they will come to the streets in order to save the country and that they will unmask the anti-national elements. They further said in this meeting that looking at the pace and the way fundamentalists are taking the country towards a catastrophic condition, saviors of Dharma must come ahead and fight. Sadhus are also going to register an FIR against the Anjuman Intezamiya Committee for drilling a hole in the Shivling found at the Gyanvapi complex.

According to reports, the saints in this Dharma Parishad decided that all the Akhadas and sects within the Dharmik fold will come together and their heads will jointly send a proposal to the government and demand strict action against the fundamentalists. They said that those responsible for the violence and stone-pelting should be arrested and the properties of the people involved in this should be attached. They also demanded that the conspiracy behind this organized violence should be investigated.

Among other resolutions, the Hindu saints underlined that Hindu deities are repeatedly insulted not only by the religious fundamentalists but also by the filmmakers. Saints demanded that all of them should be jailed. A Hanuman temple was vandalized in Ranchi on Friday. The saints present in the meeting also condemned that. They also demanded that the properties of the Maulanas spreading hatred be attached and the mosque properties should be sealed if stone-pelting is noticed from mosques. One of the demands was to identify and make a list of jihadis in every locality.

The saints also resolved to soon hold a meeting with more saints and sages and Naga Sadhus. The next strategy of the saints will be decided in the joint meeting with Naga Sadhus.

A list of the resolutions passed in the meeting is as follows