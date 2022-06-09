Thursday, June 9, 2022
‘Nupur Sharma’s head will be found somewhere and torso somewhere else, will behead those oppose azaan and hijab’: Threatens radical Islamist at Jammu mosque

At Jamia Masjid in Bhaderwah in Doda district in Jammu, a Muslim cleric was openly threatening to behead Nupur Sharma and those supporting her, and also to behead those who oppose azan and hijab

Hindus cow piss drinkers, Nupur Sharma will be beheaded: Viral video from Masjid in Jammu
A screengrab of the viral video.
5

Nupur Sharma, the suspended BJP spokesperson, has received a fresh set of threats from a mosque in Jammu district, Jammu and Kashmir. A video has gone viral on the social media showing a large number Muslims congregated around a Masjid and comments about beheading and killing people over blasphemy allegations being shouted over loudspeakers.

The incident took place at Jamia Masjid in Bhaderwah in Doda district in Jammu, where a Muslim cleric was openly threatening to behead Nupur Sharma and those supporting her over comments on Prophet Mohammad made by Nupur on a TV show, which had resulted in her suspension from the party. The cleric also threatened that if police do not arrest those who oppose azan and hijab, then Muslims will catch them and behead them.

In the video from Thursday, a cleric is heard saying that Hindus drink cow urine and bath in cow dung. The person from the balcony of the Masjid announces in the microphone, “Gaaye Ke Peshaab Peene Walon Ka, Gobar Se Nahane Walon Ka, Haisiyat Kya Hai Inki. Inko Jo Hawa Milti Hai Humari Ibadat Se Milti Hai, Inko Jo Dariyaon Se Paani Milta Hai Humari Barqat Se Milta Hai. Inka Wajood Kya Hai (What is the status of these people who drink cow piss and bath in cow dung. The air they breathe is because of us and the water they drink is because of us. What is in their existence.)”

Further in the video, the person announces, “Mere Bhaiyon, Ek Baat Zehen Me Baitha Lo, Hum Tabhi Tak Shant Hain Jab Tak Humara Bardasht Kayam Hai. Agar Hum Bardaasht Se Bahar Nikal Gaye Toh Fir Wo Nupur Sharma Kya, Wo Ashish Kohli Kutta Kya. Wo Nupur Sharma Ke Sar Kahi Aur Dhad Kahi Aur Milenge (Brothers, keep it in your minds, we’re silent until we are patient. If we become impatient, then Nupur Sharma and that dog Ashish Kohli will not be left. Nupur Sharma’s head will be found somewhere else and torso somewhere else.)” This followed a shout by the crowd screaming the infamous Islamic slogan, “Naara-e-Taqbeer Allahu Akbar.”

Ashish Kohli is a journalist who has not said anything that can be considered blasphemy. He is getting death threats from Islamists only because of supporting Nupur Sharma. He had posted tweets supporting the suspended BJP leader with the hashtag #ISupportNupurSharma, and that enough for radical Muslims to threaten to behead him. This shows that not only Nupur Sharma, but anyone who supports her will face death threats from Islamists and terrorists.

More into the video, the person continues, “Ye Bhagwe Bhi Humaare Dushman, Ye RSS Bhi Humaare Dushman Hain. Issliye Main Tamam Aawam Ka Shukriya Ada Karta Hun. Administration Ka Bhi Shukriya Karta Hun Yaha Tak Sath Diya Aage Bhi Saath De (These saffron are also our enemies and this RSS is also our enemy. We thank the administration as they have continued to support us and we expect the same from them in the future also.)”

Further stressing to take the law into hands and behead people, the person says, “Maine Jaise Pehle Bhi Arz Kiya Ki Ye Aman Ko Kharab Karne Wale Anazir Hain Jo Kabhi Aazan Pe Bolte Hain Kabhi Parde Pe. To Administration Ko Chahiye Ki Jo Azaan Aur Parde Pe Bole Toh Uski Gardan Pakde Nahi Toh Hum Unka Sar Kalam Kar Denge (I have said earlier also that these are the people who disturb the peace by speaking sometimes on Azaan and sometimes on hijab. The administration should catch them otherwise we will behead them.)”

Expressing the competent of Muslims, the video sounds, “Sabse Nichle Darje Ke Musalman Me Bhi Itna Imaan Hai Ki Wochaahe Toh Duniya Ke Kisi Bhi Takatwar Aadmi Ka Sar Kalam Kar Sakta Hai (Even the lowest quality of Muslim is capable of beheading the strongest person in the world.)” Following this a loud shout of “Gustaakh-E-Rasool Ki Ek Hi Saza, Sar Tan Se Juda, Sar Tan Se Juda” arose out of the throng.

Nupur Sharma has been receiving continuous threats from Islamists all over the world following her remarks on the prophet. In the aforementioned video, the speaker makes the Gau Mutra remark similar to the one made by the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Adil Ahmed Dar alias Waqas, who was believed to be behind the Pulwama terror attack. This remark against the Hindus has been repeatedly made by several politicians and the left-liberal gang also.

Several cases have been registered against Nupur Sharma throughout the country for making remarks regarding the Islamic prophet during a TV debate show.

Meanwhile, Sharma has received threats from extremist organisations on the other side of the border. On May 29, Pakistani followers of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) promised a financial reward of Pakistani Rupees 5 million (about 19.5 lakh INR) for anybody who would behead Nupur for allegedly committing ‘blasphemy.’

As previously reported, many FIRs were filed against Sharma following her statements, and open demands for her murder were also made. Eventually, the terrorist organisation Al Qaeda threatened India with terror attacks over the issue.

