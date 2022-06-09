Naveen Jindal gets death threats for ‘controversial’ tweet, demands security from govt, suspects hand of ‘toolkit’ gang in turning his tweet into a global issue

On the 9th of June 2022, former BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal got a summon from the Maharashtra police over his remarks about Islam. His comments are being deemed as “hate speech” by several Islamists.

Summons to Naveen Jindal

The summon by the Maharashtra police comes amidst Naveen Jindal’s life being in serious danger after he took to Twitter to make certain comments about Islam and Prophet Mohammad.

Naveen Jindal was removed from the party following his tweet, along with national spokesperson Nupur Sharma being suspended pending inquiry, who had made certain comments on Islam after being provoked by Islamists, who were mocking the Shivling found in Kashi during a television debate.

Jindal has been getting threats over social media since his comments were made viral after being translated in Arabic.

He has got several Direct Messages with threats that he would be murdered the moment he steps out of the house. OpIndia has got screenshots of some of those threats.

Abuses and threats to Naveen Jindal

Abuses and threats to Naveen Jindal

Abuses and threats to Naveen Jindal

Abuses and threats to Naveen Jindal

Not just on Direct Messages, Jindal has got several tweets threatening him with dire consequences as well.

Abuses and threats to Naveen Jindal

Abuses and threats to Naveen Jindal

Abuses and threats to Naveen Jindal

Abuses and threats to Naveen Jindal

How did the tweet by Naveen Jindal create a storm

Naveen Jindal is by no way a famous enough leader that his tweets would go viral instantaneously. This purportedly offensive tweet as well did not go viral or get much attention till it was picked up by certain elements from Islamic nations and was translated into Arabic. The translated tweet was then widely circulated and commented upon by Islamists.

When Naveen Jindal spoke to OpIndia about his tweet being translated, he categorically said that he suspected a conspiracy behind his tweet being translated to Arab and being made viral to instigate a global Islamist mob against him and through him, target India.

“I am not a famous person on social media. How did my tweet get translated to Arabic to instigate the global Islamists? Who found my tweet? If you look carefully, this is the modus operandi of the toolkit gang. They are always on the lookout for an opportunity to put Hindus on the spot and this time, I was their medium. My tweet was only asking a question. They may disagree with my tweet or even be offended, but the government must investigate about at whose behest was my tweet translated to Arabic to instigate the Muslim world against India”, Jindal said. “I don’t know Arabic but people have told me that they chose the wrong translation to make my tweet appear worse and abusive, which was followed by abuses to me and the Hindu religion”, he added.

It should be kept in mind that the comments by Naveen Jindal and Nupur Sharma were condemned by several Islamic nations. Islamists from these Islamic nations had even threatened to boycott Indian products and the diplomatic hassle ended with the Modi government making a statement about respecting Islamic beliefs.

Despite the suspension, Naveen Jindal also reiterated his commitment to the country, the BJP and the RSS – ‘RSS is in my blood’, he said.

Jindal further said that his family and he were under serious threat from the Islamists. Only recently, he took to Twitter to claim that there were several people taking a video of him leaving his home and that he had filed a police complaint in this regard.

Naveen Jindal has also appealed for security for him and his family. He said, “My family and I are under severe threat. We just sit and look at each other wondering if we will meet again. The government must initiate an investigation into this global conspiracy and also provide security so my family and I can be protected”.

Naveen Jindal used to be a journalist for 3 decades before he became a politician. His political career started in 2016 when he was appointed as the spokesperson for BJP Delhi. Naveen Kumar is known for launching India’s premier crime shows like ‘Crime Files’ and ‘Crime Reporter’ on news channels. In 2002, he produced a documentary titled “13 December Parliament Attack.” This was based on the terrorist attack on the Indian Parliament in 2001. With his 2003 documentary “Mission Akshardham” based on the terrorist attack on Akshardham Mandir in 2002, he exposed ISI’s link to the attack.

Jindal has also authored a book about Madrasas. His book called Madarse Benakaab spoke about how Madrasas were used to radicalise Muslims and infuse hate in the Islamic community.

When asked about his past work, Jindal also said that he has been under threat for a long time due to his work. Islamists have tried to attack him in the past too and it is entirely possible that the current episode is also a continuation of that.