Saturday, June 11, 2022
News Reports
Updated:

Mastermind of ‘protest’ against Nupur Sharma in Prayagraj, Javed Ahmed detained, used minors to hurl stones at police during violence

OpIndia Staff
Prayagraj violence: Police arrests mastermind Javed Ahmed
Representative image (Courtesy: The Indian Express)
78

The Uttar Pradesh Police has detained Javed Ahmed, the mastermind behind the violence in Prayagraj following the Friday Namaz on the 10th of June. Javed, along with other Islamists, reportedly used children to throw stones at police and administration.

In this matter, a case has been filed under 29 key sections, and action will be pursued under the Gangster Act and the National Security Act. Prayagraj SSP Ajay Kumar stated that action will be taken against 70 named and 5,000 as yet unnamed people.

When asked if any external connections has been found to the violence, SSP Ajay Kumar answered that none had been established as of yet. He stated that the names of several AIMIM members had surfaced, and the police are collecting proof for the same.

According to SSP Prayagraj, the daughter of Javed Ahmed, a student now studying in Delhi, is also involved in such activities. He stated that if necessary, the UP Police will call the Delhi Police and dispatch teams to investigate and take appropriate action.

On the 10th of June, Islamists attacked police officers in the holy city of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh during ‘protests’ against suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma for her statements about Prophet Muhammad.

The incident took place in the Kareli Police Station area of Atala in the Prayagraj district. According to accounts, the protest against Nupur Sharma quickly became violent, with demonstrators pelting stones at security personnel following sloganeering. After the protests became violent, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) used lathi charges to disperse the crowd. Despite the security officers’ best efforts, stone-pelting persisted sporadically. During the stone-pelting, the Prayagraj ADG’s vehicle was also damaged.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

