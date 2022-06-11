The Uttar Pradesh Police has detained Javed Ahmed, the mastermind behind the violence in Prayagraj following the Friday Namaz on the 10th of June. Javed, along with other Islamists, reportedly used children to throw stones at police and administration.

In this matter, a case has been filed under 29 key sections, and action will be pursued under the Gangster Act and the National Security Act. Prayagraj SSP Ajay Kumar stated that action will be taken against 70 named and 5,000 as yet unnamed people.

Uttar Pradesh | 70 named accused & over 5000 unnamed…Action to be taken under Gangster Act and NSA: Prayagraj SSP Ajay Kumar on yesterday’s violence in Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/1b3UsVlBEA — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 11, 2022

When asked if any external connections has been found to the violence, SSP Ajay Kumar answered that none had been established as of yet. He stated that the names of several AIMIM members had surfaced, and the police are collecting proof for the same.

According to SSP Prayagraj, the daughter of Javed Ahmed, a student now studying in Delhi, is also involved in such activities. He stated that if necessary, the UP Police will call the Delhi Police and dispatch teams to investigate and take appropriate action.

Javed’s daughter who is a student in Delhi is also involved in such activities…If needed, we will contact Delhi Police and send our teams: Prayagraj SSP on action against mastermind Javed Ahmed’s daughter pic.twitter.com/rEbECsxI74 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 11, 2022

On the 10th of June, Islamists attacked police officers in the holy city of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh during ‘protests’ against suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma for her statements about Prophet Muhammad.

The incident took place in the Kareli Police Station area of Atala in the Prayagraj district. According to accounts, the protest against Nupur Sharma quickly became violent, with demonstrators pelting stones at security personnel following sloganeering. After the protests became violent, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) used lathi charges to disperse the crowd. Despite the security officers’ best efforts, stone-pelting persisted sporadically. During the stone-pelting, the Prayagraj ADG’s vehicle was also damaged.